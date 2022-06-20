"To this incredible dada" - Brittany Mahomes shares touching photos of Patrick Mahomes with daughter Skyler on social media 

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, has, like millions of people today, shared a heartfelt Father's Day post for her husband.

Brittany took to her Instagram account to post several pictures of Mahomes with their little daughter, Skyler. Brittany captioned the photos with the glowing words:

"Happy Father’s Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much! ❤️"

Brittany Mahomes posted other pictures of the quarterback and his daughter as well.

On this Father's Day in the United States, millions of fathers get spolied for everything they do for their children and wives, and it appears that the Chiefs quarterback has got the job of a father down to a tee.

Mahomes and Chiefs eying another Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

After losing to Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game last season, the Chiefs will be looking to do one better this upcoming season. Unfortunately, they will have to do it without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to fellow AFC franchise, the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs, however, did pick up Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to help eleviate the void left by Hill.

The Chiefs' road back to another Super Bowl will be far more difficult this season. Their division, the AFC West, is perhaps the most stacked division in football.

The Raiders added Packers star Devante Adams. The Denver Broncos added Seahawks star and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson along with Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory. The Chargers also made some serious moves for their defense, adding Khalil Mack to form a deadly duo with Joey Bosa and former Patriots corner J.C. Jackson.

The Chiefs will still likely be one of the favorites to make it out of the AFC West simply because of number 15. While the offense will not be as explosive without Hill, it still boasts plenty of weapons such as Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones II.

While tough to make it past the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers, it is not impossible for the Chiefs, given how talented their quarterback is. However, only time will tell whether Kansas City will indeed storm past a packed AFC West and make it to the playoffs.

