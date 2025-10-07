  • home icon
  Brittany Mahomes shouts out Kristin Juszczyk as Patrick Mahomes' wife chooses custom OFF Season outfit for Chiefs vs Jaguars game [PIC]

Brittany Mahomes shouts out Kristin Juszczyk as Patrick Mahomes' wife chooses custom OFF Season outfit for Chiefs vs Jaguars game [PIC]

By Garima
Modified Oct 07, 2025 18:54 GMT
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes (L) Kristin Juszczyk (R) Image credit: Imagn
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes (L) Kristin Juszczyk (R) Image credit: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes showed up for Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars sporting a custom outfit from OFF Season, the fashion brand founded by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Brittany gave the brand a shoutout on Instagram, posting a story where she was wearing red pants.

“@offseasonbrand for GAMEDAYYYY @kristinjuszczyk,” she captioned.
@brittanylynne's IG story
@brittanylynne's IG story

Kristin, who married Kyle in 2019 in Baltimore, is known in the NFL fashion scene for designing custom game-day looks for high-profile fans. She has dressed numerous NFL wives, girlfriends and other celebrities, including pop icon Taylor Swift, actor Taylor Lautner and many more. She launched her brand in January, which creates one-of-a-kind pieces made by Kristin herself.

Meanwhile, Brittany, who married Patrick in 2022, is a former professional soccer player and co-founder of the Kansas City Current in the NWSL.

How did Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs do against the Jaguars?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-28. The game ended when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tripped, stumbled and somehow scrambled into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with less than half a minute left on the clock, after the Chiefs were leading 28-24.

With the win, Jacksonville broke an eight-game losing streak against Kansas City and improved to 4-1 on the season, matching its win total from last year.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs, their record is now 2-3. The QB had one last chance with 16 seconds left, but the drive stalled and his final throw fell incomplete.

Lawrence finished the night with two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and 221 passing yards. He also led the Jaguars in rushing with 54 yards. Despite two turnovers earlier in the game, Lawrence threw a 33-yard pass to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. that helped set up the winning score.

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Lloyd jumped in front of Mahomes’ pass near the goal line and took it the length of the field, dodging Mahomes and Kareem Hunt on the way.

Patrick Mahomes accounted for two touchdowns, and Hunt added two rushing scores for the Chiefs.

Rookie two-way player Travis Hunter also made a highlight-reel 44-yard catch in the third quarter, leaping over a defender and holding on through contact. That catch helped set up a touchdown to tie the game.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

