Brittany Mahomes spotted wearing $1595 minidress from Taylor Swift's TIME cover at Mexico bachelorette: Report 

Brittany Mahomes, spouse of Patrick Mahomes, showed up dress at a bachelorette party in Mexico. According to Page Six and a listing per FarFetch, the $1595 dress was also worn by Taylor Swift on the cover of Time Magazine's December 25, 2023 edition.

Swift appears to be influencing Brittany Mahomes as the popstar continues to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs and date Travis Kelce.

Time Taylor Swift cover and Brittany Mahomes Instagram post via Page Six

The popstar had reason to celebrate this February as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes' husband have spent much of the second half of the month celebrating in Las Vegas and Kansas City.

The two were spotted in a video advertisement by XS at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas and were also at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade living it up. Kelce, meanwhile, was also spotted in Australia, following his girlfriend as she continues her Eras tour around the globe.

How long will Brittany Mahomes' husband continue to celebrate their Super Bowl win?

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Once again, with a new Super Bowl under his belt following the conclusion of the Big Game, the Chiefs now face the dreaded Super Bowl hangover.

Despite winning the championship again, Travis Kelce fell below 1,000 yards for the first time in nearly 10 years. Last time out, the franchise won its fewest number of regular season games since starting Patrick Mahomes in the first week of 2018.

The first step to avoiding such a hangover will be knowing when to turn off the celebration spigot and letting the winning buzz end. Of course, as many Super Bowl champions know, that becomes the first major hurdle no other team will face in 2024.