Brittany Mahomes takes in Miami GP atmosphere in $11,000 outfit with husband, Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes were among the renowned entities to have attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Brittany Mahomes stole the show by rocking a miniskirt ($1,290) and a pink gingham Versace corset top ($1,790).

She fashioned clear-framed sunglasses and accessorized her hair with a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond pendant ($8,500) for the racing event.

Her husband, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, donned a more casual look, opting for a tan button-up shirt, diamond chains, and dark shades. Over the weekend, the couple attended the Grand Prix with Travis Kelce and other famous friends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany Mahomes Miami Grand Prix Fit 1

Brittany Mahomes Miami Grand Prix Fit 2

Brittany Mahomes will feature in May's Sports Illustrated Magazine

Brittany Mahomes has become quite the style icon in recent times. She knows how to put together a great look, and the major brands seem to be taking note.

According to Sports Illustrated Lifestyle, Brittany Mahomes will be a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. The Kansas City Current co-owner traveled to San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, for a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated.

Mahomes said about the shoot,

"I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Mahomes is an ex-professional soccer player who's enthused about being featured in the mega magazine. As a co-owner of the NWSL franchise, she aims to improve the quality of women's soccer in America and increase visibility for her team and the league as a whole.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. are chasing history in 2024

The off-season is an excellent time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to wind down, especially after the past two seasons that they've had. The Chiefs became the first NFL team since the 2000s New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl trophies.

They were victorious in Super Bowl 2024 after a dramatic come-from-behind win over the much fancied San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes was key to the comeback and deservedly won his third Super Bowl MVP Award.

The Chiefs' next target is becoming the first franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls. In 2024, they'll chase history amid competition in the stacked AFC Conference and a top-heavy NFC Conference.

The Chiefs had a shaky 2023 regular season, with their lack of a proper number-one wide receiver plaguing Mahomes' stellar play at numerous points. However, the franchise figured it out in the postseason and bulldozed its way through the AFC's best before beating the 49ers in a close Super Bowl 2024 matchup.

This will likely be the toughest test of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, with the franchise losing a couple of Super Bowl winners in the off-season. However, the Chiefs had a great 2024 NFL Draft, so it'll be interesting to see how the franchise plays in the upcoming season with a target on their back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback