Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift took a shot together at private party after Chiefs vs Bears: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shook the NFL and pop culture worlds. Fans were anticipating for the pop star to get in touch with Kelce for a long time. She answered their wishes by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday and her presence was electric, drawing millions of viewers.

It is now expected that the 33-year-old singer will attend more K.C. games in the future. And it seems like she will have a friend to enjoy the games with. It was reported by TMZ that Taylor Swift and the wife of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany, are getting close.

The two are said to have instantly hit it off on Sunday night at Kelce's private post-game party. TMZ also reported that Swift and Brittany talked to each other all night and also took a shot together. The ladies also plan to stay in touch with each other and plan to meet often in the future.

It is widely believed that the "Cruel Summer" singer will attend the next game the Chiefs will play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

A cozy picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went viral

After sparking intense dating rumors, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the Arrowhead Stadium in the star TE's swanky convertible car. The two went to a restaurant with their friends to celebrate the big win the Chiefs bagged against the Chicago Bears.

A picture from their time together at the private party was released by TMZ. In the picture, the Grammy winner had her arms wrapped around the two-time Super Bowl champion. The picture led to a massive frenzy online. Fans were excited to see the two together and hoping for them to continue spending time with each other.