Brittany Mahomes wants in on Patrick Mahomes' offseason diet, days after trolling Chiefs QB over his guilt pleasure

After a quick vacation with this family, Patrick Mahomes is back to the grind in preparation for the 2024 NFL season. The target is on his back because he and the Kansas City Chiefs will aim for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

While he is among the league’s best athletes, Mahomes does have his guilty pleasures, like eating drumsticks. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, trolled him about his food preferences.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP’s wife captioned her recent Instagram story:

“lol, the drumstick story Maybe together we eat 10 a day.”

Brittany Mahomes ridicules her husband, Patrick Mahomes, for binging on mini ice cream cones.

It follows her earlier post confirming that Patrick Mahomes’ offseason diet included eating mini drumsticks.

Brittany Mahomes reveals Patrick Mahomes's guilty pleasure: mini ice cream cones.

The IG story featured Mahomes looking sideways with a deadpan expression.

Despite a shaky regular season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons when he found Mecole Hardman Jr. for a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime.

That victory ties him with Earl Morrall and Troy Aikman for the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana are tied for second with four apiece, while Tom Brady is a distant number one with seven.

At 28, the former Texas Tech standout has many years left to chase those ahead of him on that list. Meanwhile, the front office is doing its part to collect more Vince Lombardi Trophies by signing Chris Jones to a contract extension and five-year veteran Marquise Brown.

Patrick Mahomes shared a glimpse of offseason activity

While the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback is binging on mini ice cream cones, he is already returning to game shape. He posted photos of his workout with Brown and Rashee Rice with the hashtag “#DadBodSZN.”

The hashtag originated from his response to the NFL’s post on their official account on X of him addressing the team after winning the 2023 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted:

“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN”

Meanwhile, Mahomes addressed the difference in his workouts this year and last offseason when he dealt with an ankle injury. He said to Fox4:

“It makes the workouts a little shorter. The thing with working out with Bobby (Stroupe) is if you have something that’s injured, he just adds that time as rehab and he’ll still make you do the same workout you’re in. But I always like to get back to it.”

“I like to slowly build, so I started off with a couple of two-day weeks, and then three-day, and then we went four days since last week," Mahomes added. "So, we just have to start building back up. It’s awesome to win the Super Bowl but it does but it does shrink the offseason a little bit, so, I gotta get back at it fast.”

