Brittany Mahomes wants to take up 'matchmaker' duties for Taylor Swift's friend, Sophie Turner: US Weekly Report

The Kansas City Chiefs, without a doubt, have been the best team in the NFL during the 2020s. Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and prolific tight end Travis Kelce, they have made three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two.

They may also happen to be the league's most popular team, especially among women. That has recently been bolstered by Kelce's purported relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

That status may grow even further. Mahomes' wife Brittany is looking to add actress (and Swift's friend) Sophie Turner, coming off a split from Joe Jonas, to an exclusive circle including Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele (respectively married to backup tight end Blake Bell and former backup quarterback Shane Buechele).

A source recently told Us Weekly:

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung (out) with her before when Sophie attended one of the (Kansas City Chiefs) games. She would love to help play matchmaker.”

The source also shared insight into Brittany's friendships with Swift's clique:

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends. She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.

“She hopes to continue growing her friendship with this amazing group of women.”

Is the Chiefs' defense the best in the NFL? Former Super Bowl opponent responds

Patrick Mahomes boldly called the Kansas City Chiefs' defense the best in the NFL after defeating the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt on Sunday:

“If we have a defense like that, we’re going to get this offense figured out, I promise you that. We’re going to be a hard team to beat.”

Right now, they are enjoying their bye week, but that has not stopped discussion from revolving around the Chiefs' defense.

On Tuesday's episode of Up & Adams, San Franscisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who played the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV as a rookie, challenged that thought:

"Suit yourself, man. I think everybody is going to think they’ve got the best offense in the league, best defense in the league. Why wouldn’t you? I’m going to say the same thing. I’m going to say we (the 49ers) have the best offense in the league and the best defense in the league.”

The 49ers return from their own bye week at the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, with deadline acquisition Chase Young expected to make his team debut.