Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews feels "attacked" by online trolls

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, accidentally sprayed some of the crowd in Arrowhead Stadium with some champagne after the Chiefs' victory.

The popping of champagne was warranted because Mahomes and the Chiefs are heading to their fourth straight AFC Championship game after defeating the Buffalo Bills by a score of 42-36 in overtime.

Following her champagne debacle, Matthews took to Twitter, saying she just wishes she could do what she wanted without getting attacked every week.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.

Twitter Talk about Matthews and her "attacked" comment

Brittany Matthews, fiancé of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, after Super Bowl 54

Brianna Pirre, a content creator for FanDuel, says she needs to grow up

Sports Dudes says that it comes with the territory because she is in the public eye.

Gabb Goudy of FanDuel says there is "too much misogyny to get jokes across the thread and quotes."

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy @brittanylynne8 too much misogyny to get jokes across in the threads and quotes 🥴 @brittanylynne8 too much misogyny to get jokes across in the threads and quotes 🥴

Regarding the champagne spray, Ms. Cedric Diggory said she wanted to be privileged and do things to others without consequences. They continued on to say, "How would she feel if she were sprayed with alcohol by a random stranger?"

AJ @MsCedricDiggory @brittanylynne8 So you want to be privileged and do things to others without consequences. How would you feel if you were sprayed with alcohol by a random stranger? What it was against your religion to have alcohol? What if you got pulled over and reeked of alcohol? All actions have consequences @brittanylynne8 So you want to be privileged and do things to others without consequences. How would you feel if you were sprayed with alcohol by a random stranger? What it was against your religion to have alcohol? What if you got pulled over and reeked of alcohol? All actions have consequences

Jason B says the she is the first lady of Arrowhead and she can do whatever she wants.

Jason B @jjb6539 @brittanylynne8 @brittanylynne8 1st lady of Arrowhead! Do whatever the F you want. Love the Champagne celebration and seeing you at all the games going nuts just like the rest of us. Everything you guys do will be critiqued. It is what it is. The more success, the more hate. Ignore it and enjoy @brittanylynne8 @brittanylynne8 1st lady of Arrowhead! Do whatever the F you want. Love the Champagne celebration and seeing you at all the games going nuts just like the rest of us. Everything you guys do will be critiqued. It is what it is. The more success, the more hate. Ignore it and enjoy

A for Effort says she chose to seek attention by putting her life on social media and crying when she gets said attention.

A for Effort @Rambo_was_real1 @brittanylynne8 You choose to seek attention by putting your life on social media and then cry when you get said attention. Stop playing the victim @brittanylynne8 You choose to seek attention by putting your life on social media and then cry when you get said attention. Stop playing the victim

Jess tweeted that Matthews should not "be a dink" by spraying "already cold people with champagne."

Jess🥦 @jldx392 @brittanylynne8 Cry? Don't be a dink and spray already cold people with champagne. @brittanylynne8 Cry? Don't be a dink and spray already cold people with champagne.

Kayla Donnelly says that's what happens when you're married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL.

Kayla Donnelly @gayla_donnelly @brittanylynne8 That’s what happens when you’re married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL. I’m sure that your social media rants and saying “we” all the time when referring to the chiefs doesn’t help much. Do what you want, but some humility might help. @brittanylynne8 That’s what happens when you’re married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL. I’m sure that your social media rants and saying “we” all the time when referring to the chiefs doesn’t help much. Do what you want, but some humility might help.

Deanna says people are trolling her and Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of the All-Pro quarterback, to get to the Chiefs QB.

deanna @deannainthecity @brittanylynne8 They’re trying to get to Pat by trolling you and Jackson. Don’t give them that power, everyone else loves you! There’s nothing wrong with being passionate about your man & his team @brittanylynne8 They’re trying to get to Pat by trolling you and Jackson. Don’t give them that power, everyone else loves you! There’s nothing wrong with being passionate about your man & his team

Leah Henry says people who talk ugly about her are simply below her. Henry says Matthews has so many supporters and fans and not everyone is against her.

Leah Henry @HenryLeah13 @brittanylynne8 People who talk ugly to you are simply below you. Remember that you have so many supporters and fans, yourself, and not everyone is against you. Sending love and light your way. @brittanylynne8 People who talk ugly to you are simply below you. Remember that you have so many supporters and fans, yourself, and not everyone is against you. Sending love and light your way. ❤️❤️

Dave Wilmot says she can do whatever she wants, but act accordingly. Wilmot noted a fan was escorted out of the stadium for throwing alcohol on people.

To him, being the fiancée of the QB, I guess, provides you with a sense of "rules don’t apply to me" mentality and everyone is picking on you.

Dave Wilmot @DangerDW82 @brittanylynne8 You can, but act accordingly. Last time I was at a game, a regular fan who threw alcohol on people was escorted out of the stadium. However, being the fiancé to the QB I guess provides you with a sense of ‘rules don’t apply to me’ mentality & everyone is picking on you. Classy @brittanylynne8 You can, but act accordingly. Last time I was at a game, a regular fan who threw alcohol on people was escorted out of the stadium. However, being the fiancé to the QB I guess provides you with a sense of ‘rules don’t apply to me’ mentality & everyone is picking on you. Classy

Also Read Article Continues below

Kansas City will host the AFC Championship game versus the Cincinnati Bengals for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVI (56) in Los Angeles. Will we see Brittany celebrate once again? We shall see.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree that Brittany Mahomes has been attacked by online trolls? Yes No 1 votes so far