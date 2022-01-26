Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews feels "attacked" by online trolls

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, accidentally sprayed some of the crowd in Arrowhead Stadium with some champagne after the Chiefs' victory.
The popping of champagne was warranted because Mahomes and the Chiefs are heading to their fourth straight AFC Championship game after defeating the Buffalo Bills by a score of 42-36 in overtime.
Following her champagne debacle, Matthews took to Twitter, saying she just wishes she could do what she wanted without getting attacked every week.
Twitter Talk about Matthews and her "attacked" comment
Brianna Pirre, a content creator for FanDuel, says she needs to grow up
Sports Dudes says that it comes with the territory because she is in the public eye.
Gabb Goudy of FanDuel says there is "too much misogyny to get jokes across the thread and quotes."
Regarding the champagne spray, Ms. Cedric Diggory said she wanted to be privileged and do things to others without consequences. They continued on to say, "How would she feel if she were sprayed with alcohol by a random stranger?"
Jason B says the she is the first lady of Arrowhead and she can do whatever she wants.
A for Effort says she chose to seek attention by putting her life on social media and crying when she gets said attention.
Jess tweeted that Matthews should not "be a dink" by spraying "already cold people with champagne."
Kayla Donnelly says that's what happens when you're married to arguably the most famous QB in the NFL.
Deanna says people are trolling her and Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of the All-Pro quarterback, to get to the Chiefs QB.
Leah Henry says people who talk ugly about her are simply below her. Henry says Matthews has so many supporters and fans and not everyone is against her.
Dave Wilmot says she can do whatever she wants, but act accordingly. Wilmot noted a fan was escorted out of the stadium for throwing alcohol on people.
To him, being the fiancée of the QB, I guess, provides you with a sense of "rules don’t apply to me" mentality and everyone is picking on you.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Kansas City will host the AFC Championship game versus the Cincinnati Bengals for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVI (56) in Los Angeles. Will we see Brittany celebrate once again? We shall see.
Q. Do you agree that Brittany Mahomes has been attacked by online trolls?
Yes
No