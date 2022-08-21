"Not many people can do that" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany bullishly props up husband after Chiefs QB's incredible play

Patrick Mahomes always makes incredible plays for the Kansas City Chiefs under center, it seems. His wife, Brittany, is never shy about pointing those plays out.

Recently, Brittany took to social media to share an incredible play by Mahomes in the Chiefs preseason game versus the Washington Commanders. She tweeted out how rare the throw was, saying:

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne 🤷🏼‍♀️ Not many people can do that🤷🏼‍♀️ Not many people can do that☺️🤷🏼‍♀️

As the Chiefs quarterback was running to his left, he twisted and threw a sidearm pass back to the right side. It was quite a tough pass to make, but the 2018 NFL MVP made it look easy as he threw a dime at wide receiver Justin Watson. The play in question happened on the second drive of the game.

On the first drive, Mahomes completed a long pass to Watson, which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Jody Fortson.

For Brittany, celebrating her husband’s big plays is nothing new to those who follow her on social media. One such incident happened when she sprayed the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of last year’s playoffs. In that overtime thriller, Mahomes went 33 of 44 for 378 yards passing and three touchdowns.

She received some criticism from fans for the champagne and felt that she was being attacked for the incident. She tweeted the following days after the Bills game:

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.

The following week, Kansas City found themselves on the losing end of the AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals 27 – 24. For the 26-year-old quarterback, he is looking to make it back into the postseason.

Mahomes entering the 2022 season

Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

The signal-caller looks set to lead the Chiefs back to their unprecedented fifth straight AFC Championship game this season. In 2021, he threw for 4,839 yards passsing, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Without question, it was, once again, another great season for Mahomes but not equal to the 2019 season when he won his first Lombardi Trophy.

He married Brittany this offseason after proposing to her the day the Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings in a ceremony back in September 2020. The couple have a daughter, Sterling Skye, and are expecting a son later this year.

For Brittany, she’ll forever be the All-Pro quarterback’s number one fan. Meanwhile, Mahomes will complete some more extraordinary plays as he prepares for this upcoming season.

