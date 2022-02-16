Brittany Matthews shares adorable pictures of baby Sterling's first Valentine's Day

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed off some cute photos of her and daughter Sterling Skye.

It is the first Valentine’s Day for baby Sterling, who is almost a year old, and her mother took to Instagram to share the occasion.

In one photo, the 26-year-old personal trainer captioned an adorable picture of Sterling sitting in front of two bouquets of pink and white flowers in the following manner:

"Dad got mama and Ster girl matching flowers... We love our Valentine!!"

Sterling holds a note as the floral display is in the background

Next, the soon-to-be one-year-old was dressed for the occasion in a white t-shirt that had the word "loved" in pink writing, light pink leggings, little white knee socks, and a large red bow to complete her Valentine's Day attire.

She had a note in her hand from her dad that said: "Happy 1st Valentine's Day! Love, Dada."

Matthews added another slide in the Instagram story, tagging the Chiefs quarterback with the caption "She loved the note," after displaying close-up pictures of their floral arrangements.

Baby Sterling looks at the note her dad gave her for Valentine's Day

In another slide, Sterling apparently changed the wardrobe, keeping her red bow on her head but changing her previous pink leggings and white shirt.

This time, Sterling had another white top with the words "little Valentine" inscribed in the color of red, red bottoms with furry detailing at the ankles, and complementary red socks.

Sterling wearing some an adorable outfit as she sits for the picture

Why Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes were hesitant about showing baby Sterling’s face

Mahones with Matthews and baby Sterling

Matthews has been chronicling her daughter’s "first everythings". She shared a family picture of the baby’s first Thanksgiving, writing in the description that she was "extra thankful” last year.

Although the personal trainer is far from a newcomer to revealing photos of her and her fiancé's baby girl, both were apprehensive from disclosing pictures of their daughter’s face.

Mahomes told People magazine that he and Matthews wanted to keep the photos private but were tired of hiding her from everybody:

"First, we didn't want to, especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while," Mahomes said. "Then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody."

It is a welcome sight to see the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his beautiful family, and fans hope more photos come soon.

