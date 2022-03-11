WATCH: Brittany Matthews shares glimpses of lavish bachelorette party days before wedding

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gave people a glance at her luxurious bachelorette party before tying the knot with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

In an Instagram post, she shared some photos from the event, writing:

"The amount of shots taken & sleep not taken this weekend was well worth it. Love these girlies & so thankful for each of them!”

Brittany and her guests at the Bachelorette Party Source: Instagram

Matthews, a co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, has been engaged to the four-time Pro Bowl signal caller since September 2020. Before her bachelorette party, the pair commemorated their daughter Sterling Skye's first birthday, weeks following the 2021 NFL season.

Many of the Chiefs players' wives and girlfriends attended the 26-year-old's bachelorette party. Matthews started her bachelorette party with her girlfriends, including Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's fiancée Sydni Russell.

The girlfriend of the Chiefs' three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole, had been chronicling the pre-wedding festivities and shared a video of herself relaxing on a beach.

As seen in the videos posted to Matthews' Instagram story, the group worked out, courtesy of "Britt's Bach Bootcamp." Matthews is a certified fitness trainer with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. She owns a fitness company that provides workouts online.

Back at the bachelorette party, the ladies went out for a night on the town with the fitness trainer's alter ego known as "Blaire," as seen in a post on her Instagram with the caption "Meet Blaire":

Brittany's alter ego, Blaire. Source: Instagram

The future Mrs. Patrick Mahomes donned a long, pink wig and a white fringe dress. The good times also included watching Marry Me, starring singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

How did Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes meet?

Both met while going to Whitehouse High School in Texas. The couple began dating when Mahomes was in 10th grade.

After graduating in 2013, Matthews went on to play soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, while Mahomes went to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University to play college football and baseball. The two were almost six-and-a-half hours apart.

They stayed together despite the distance. Kansas City drafted Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Matthews graduated with a kinesiology degree and signed on to play soccer professionally with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland in May 2017.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 my baby girl is ONE today 🏼 One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world🥺my baby girl is ONE today One year ago at this time I was headed to the hospital to bring my sweet Sterling into this world🥺😭 my baby girl is ONE today💕❤️🙏🏼

She gave birth to Sterling Skye Mahomes in February 2021. The couple will be tying the knot very shortly.

