LOOK: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews shares stunning pics from couple's getaway to Hawaii 

Brittany Matthews and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went on a getaway to Hawaii. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback took to social media to share some photos.

The couple got married in Hawaii in March this year. During a question-and-answer session on Instagram, Matthews was asked why she and the Kansas City quarterback decided to get married in Maui.

The entrepreneur stated that she and Mahomes selected the tropical location because it was the first destination they traveled to on vacation, adding:

"We have just loved it ever since!"

The couple enjoying the water on their Hawaii getaway. Source: Brittany Lynne/Instagram

She went on to say:

"The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol."

The couple basking more in the beautiful Hawaii weather. Source: Brittany Lynne/Instagram

Another question was asked regarding the couple's wedding cake, to which she replied that there were multiple flavors at the reception.

"Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream"

She posted a comment with a photo of the newlyweds kissing near the cake:

The couple enjoying their wedding cake. Source: Brittany Lynne/Instagram

At the ceremony, Jackson, the younger brother of the Kansas City signal-caller, was his best man. Kansas City teammate and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce served as one of the groomsmen. Kelce's then-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthews' bridesmaids.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews as a couple

The couple enjoying a night out. Source: People

Mahomes, a 2018 NFL MVP, and Matthews, a certified fitness trainer, are high school sweethearts. They met as teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

In 2013, Matthews graduated high school and went on to play soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Mahomes graduated the following year and committed to Texas Tech University to play football and baseball.

The Chiefs quarterback proposed to the 26-year-old at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020. The proposal occurred the same day he and the Chiefs got their Super Bowl 54 rings.

The couple has a daughter, Sterling Skye. The two recently announced they're expecting another child:

