Brittany Matthews shares adorable pictures of baby Sterling having a delightful time with their pets 

Brittany Matthews, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared photos of the couple’s baby daughter.

Their daughter Sterling, who turns one on February 22nd, is shown hanging out with their family dog Steel. Steel recently returned home from the vet after having surgery.

On her Instagram page, she shares a photo of baby Sterling snuggling with Steel on the couch:

In another photo, Sterling is donning a cute set of pajamas with hearts as she cuddles up with their other family dog, Silver. Her caption reads "truly best friends."

Baby Sterling hugging her best friend, Silver

Here is another photo of baby Sterling with best friend Silver as Silver places his head on Sterling's lap.

Sterling holding onto Silver in a warm embrace

Matthews documents sweet moments between Sterling and their dogs on a regular basis. She shared a video clip of the soon-to-be one-year-old feeding her food to Silver not too long ago.

Sterling picks up her spoon as she sits in her high chair and lets Silver give the spoon a lick. Silver sits on the ground next to Sterling, waiting all so patiently for the baby to slyly provide her with a nice snack.

In December last year, Mahomes shared how he and the 26-year-old Matthews celebrated their first Christmas with Sterling. In an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, he shared about spending Christmas as a first-time dad.

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday. We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys. She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that."

The Relationship of Brittney Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews with QB Patrick Mahomes

They are childhood sweethearts and met while at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Both of them started dating when Mahomes was a freshman. They have been dating for over 8 years.

In September of 2020, Mahomes proposed to her on the same day he got his Super Bowl ring.

She is an entrepreneur and fitness trainer who runs her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

She also owns a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas. Without question, baby Sterling is loved by her parents along with Steel and Sliver.

