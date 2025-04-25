"Bro is 30 and still went above Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react to Saints drafting Tyler Shough ahead of Colorado QB

After Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart went in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, all eyes were on quarterbacks like Tyler Shough and Shedeur Sanders, and the Saints chose the former over the latter as a potential franchise starter. This year's depth in this position has not been as strong as some other classes, especially compared to last year, and it saw the Colorado and Louisville quarterbacks drop into the second day.
Once thought to be the second-best quarterback, Shedeur Sanders was overlooked for Jaxson Dart in the first round after the Giants traded up to take him. What was unexpected is that the Saints made Tyler Shough the first quarterback picked in the second round and ignored the Colorado player, who was still available.
Fans saw that as a snub, especially given that the Louisville prospect is already 25, which is older than many quarterbacks currently designated as a starter in the league. They took to X/Twitter to give their reactions, and here are some sample comments.
The posts kept coming on the social media platform, with some saying that it was diabolical, while others found mirth in the situation. Every one of the responses showed surprise, and here are some more given below.
"The NFL just drafted Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders. That is diabolical." - said one.
"Tyler Shough going before Shedeur Sanders is hilarious" - added a second.
"If you would’ve told me Tyler Shough would get drafted before Shedeur Sanders before the season started, I would’ve laughed in your face." - exclaimed another.
Tyler Shough's Saints selection over Shedeur Sanders confirms previous rumors as ex-NFL QB disagrees
Saints will have their reasons why they selected Tyler Shough above Shedeur Sanders, but it was not completely out of the blue. There were rumors from NFL insider Tom Pelissero on the Dan Patrick Show, where he mentioned this possibility.
"The wildest rumor is that the third QB off the board will not be Shedeur Sanders, it will not be Jalen Milroe — it'll be Tyler Shough." - he had said.
However, it was still a surprise, and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was clear in saying that while he liked the Louisville player, he did not think he put more on the tape than the Colorado prospect.
"Tyler Shough is a good QB. His arm is one of the more lively arms in this NFL Draft Class. His tape was not better than Shedeur Sanders’ tape. Period." - he wrote on X.
It made Deion Sanders' son's future even more murky as there was no clear landing place for him going forward.
