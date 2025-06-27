  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Bro is accepting his fate": NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won’t be fazed if he "f***king sucks"

"Bro is accepting his fate": NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won’t be fazed if he "f***king sucks"

By Orlando Silva
Published Jun 27, 2025 20:58 GMT
&quot;Bro is accepting his fate&quot;: NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won&rsquo;t be fazed if he &quot;f***king sucks&quot; (image credit: IMAGN)
"Bro is accepting his fate": NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won’t be fazed if he "f***king sucks" (image credit: IMAGN)

New Orleans Saints' rookie quarterback Tyler Shough drew a lot of reactions after his recent comments about the start of his NFL career. After being drafted with the No. 40 overall pick in 2025, Shough is ready to compete for a starting spot.

Ad

He was initially expected to take a back seat and learn as much as possible before being thrown to the wolves, but Derek Carr's retirement might have accelerated his process to become the Saints' QB1. Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers are the other quarterbacks in the room, but Shough appears to be the favorite to start in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "St. Brown Podcast," the former Louisville Cardinals playmaker explained how he prepares to take on the challenges of being a professional quarterback.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think for me and what I've been through: I've been carted off the field, I've been booed, I've been an MVP, I've been a starter, I've been a backup to Herbert — I'm like, throw some s*** at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I f***ing suck."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's going to be fine. That's why I was excited about that opportunity, or any opportunity. ... And I think, going into it, I've got to continue to get to know the guys. I'm still a rookie. I may be older, but I got to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."

NFL fans took this opportunity to troll him and predict he wouldn't be good in the league.

Ad
"Bro is accepting his fate," one fan said.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others tried to stay positive about Tyler Shough, as the 25-year-old doesn't carry high expectations coming into 2025.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Tom Pelissero shares first impression of Tyler Shough-Spencer Rattle QB race

Just like the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints will have at least two of their quarterbacks, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, compete for the starting role. Earlier this month, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the race was open.

"Tyler Shough certainly seems to be in line to be the starter in New Orleans. But Spencer Rattler has some really big fans," Pelissero said on 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "Not just from the people in the building now, but last year's coaches and from the people in the league who have watched him."
Ad

youtube-cover

The Saints are ready to move on from the Derek Carr era, but none of their current quarterbacks entice fans.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications