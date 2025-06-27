"Bro is accepting his fate": NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won’t be fazed if he "f***king sucks"

New Orleans Saints' rookie quarterback Tyler Shough drew a lot of reactions after his recent comments about the start of his NFL career. After being drafted with the No. 40 overall pick in 2025, Shough is ready to compete for a starting spot.

Ad

He was initially expected to take a back seat and learn as much as possible before being thrown to the wolves, but Derek Carr's retirement might have accelerated his process to become the Saints' QB1. Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers are the other quarterbacks in the room, but Shough appears to be the favorite to start in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "St. Brown Podcast," the former Louisville Cardinals playmaker explained how he prepares to take on the challenges of being a professional quarterback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think for me and what I've been through: I've been carted off the field, I've been booed, I've been an MVP, I've been a starter, I've been a backup to Herbert — I'm like, throw some s*** at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I f***ing suck."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's going to be fine. That's why I was excited about that opportunity, or any opportunity. ... And I think, going into it, I've got to continue to get to know the guys. I'm still a rookie. I may be older, but I got to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."

NFL fans took this opportunity to troll him and predict he wouldn't be good in the league.

Ad

"Bro is accepting his fate," one fan said.

Swamp Takes @theswamptakes LINK Bro is accepting his fate

Ad

BK MEDIA TV @BKMEDIATV LINK This guy is going to be terrible…

Ad

Goldenhand @Goldenhand__ LINK It’s honestly probably the most legit mentality to have in that train wreck organization

Ad

Others tried to stay positive about Tyler Shough, as the 25-year-old doesn't carry high expectations coming into 2025.

FantasyManDan @FantasyManDan LINK I hope the fans remember how Bo Nix looked in his first few games. It wasn't good. Got to stick with it.

Ad

II @SmithTheIInd LINK Disaster written all over him.

Ad

Nate @NateDilecce18 LINK Matter of fact us Saints fans won't be fazed either, hell even if we start 0-5 😂

Ad

Tom Pelissero shares first impression of Tyler Shough-Spencer Rattle QB race

Just like the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints will have at least two of their quarterbacks, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, compete for the starting role. Earlier this month, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the race was open.

"Tyler Shough certainly seems to be in line to be the starter in New Orleans. But Spencer Rattler has some really big fans," Pelissero said on 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "Not just from the people in the building now, but last year's coaches and from the people in the league who have watched him."

Ad

The Saints are ready to move on from the Derek Carr era, but none of their current quarterbacks entice fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.