"Bro is accepting his fate": NFL fans react to Saints QB Tyler Shough saying he won’t be fazed if he "f***king sucks"

New Orleans Saints' rookie quarterback Tyler Shough drew a lot of reactions after his recent comments about the start of his NFL career. After being drafted with the No. 40 overall pick in 2025, Shough is ready to compete for a starting spot.
He was initially expected to take a back seat and learn as much as possible before being thrown to the wolves, but Derek Carr's retirement might have accelerated his process to become the Saints' QB1. Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers are the other quarterbacks in the room, but Shough appears to be the favorite to start in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.
During a Wednesday appearance on the "St. Brown Podcast," the former Louisville Cardinals playmaker explained how he prepares to take on the challenges of being a professional quarterback.
"I think for me and what I've been through: I've been carted off the field, I've been booed, I've been an MVP, I've been a starter, I've been a backup to Herbert — I'm like, throw some s*** at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I f***ing suck."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"It's going to be fine. That's why I was excited about that opportunity, or any opportunity. ... And I think, going into it, I've got to continue to get to know the guys. I'm still a rookie. I may be older, but I got to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."
NFL fans took this opportunity to troll him and predict he wouldn't be good in the league.
"Bro is accepting his fate," one fan said.
Others tried to stay positive about Tyler Shough, as the 25-year-old doesn't carry high expectations coming into 2025.
Tom Pelissero shares first impression of Tyler Shough-Spencer Rattle QB race
Just like the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints will have at least two of their quarterbacks, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, compete for the starting role. Earlier this month, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the race was open.
"Tyler Shough certainly seems to be in line to be the starter in New Orleans. But Spencer Rattler has some really big fans," Pelissero said on 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "Not just from the people in the building now, but last year's coaches and from the people in the league who have watched him."
The Saints are ready to move on from the Derek Carr era, but none of their current quarterbacks entice fans.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.