“Bro already has CTE”: NFL fans react to Cam Ward's bold claim on Titans' WR room for 2025 NFL season 

The Tennessee Titans acquired Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 record with Will Levis as their starting quarterback. However, he has been sidelined for the 2025 campaign after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery.Cam Ward will be expected to improve as the Titans' QB1 for the upcoming season. During Wednesday's press conference, the rookie quarterback expressed his confidence in the team's offense while making a bold claim about the wide receiver's room.&quot;I think honestly, I have a top-5 receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who make plays,&quot; Ward said. &quot;It's really all about just us, or myself, putting their ball in their frame and letting them make the play. But then it is also those guys being aggressive and making plays for the team.&quot;Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Ward's bold claim about the Titans' WR room:HeisenBurgh @HeisenburghhLINK@MySportsUpdate Bro already has CTEJaguarGator9 @JaguarGator9NFLLINK@MySportsUpdate The Titans also cut the man who he thought was the 4th best WR in football, so…JJ Gruden @TakingThePoint5LINK@MySportsUpdate NFL showing up to Ward’s locker tomorrow with a drug testSportsBettingBub @FantasyFootBubLINK@MySportsUpdate Folded arms, tell tell sign of not confident in what you’re saying, but a great player nonethelessPancake Pete @PancakePeter11LINK@MySportsUpdate Has anybody told him that he lost Treylon Burks? Cam, he’s out for the year pal. I know it’s hard to believe and it hasn’t sunk in yet, but I think it’s over. I think we should both just accept it.mear @tuhmearLINK@MySportsUpdate Ain't even top 5 in his division!!!The Titans have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett as veterans in the WR room. However, apart from them, the depth chart includes rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. While Van Jefferson and James Proche II are also available, they haven't made a big impact so far in the NFL and will have to step up their game.Cam Ward understands importance of 2025 season for Brian Callahan's jobThe Titans brought in Brian Callahan as the new head coach last year. However, after a disappointing 3-14 debut, there is an air of uncertainty regarding his future with the team.Cam Ward said he understands the importance of the 2025 season for Callahan's job security. During a press conference after Day 2 of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, the rookie quarterback expressed his confidence to give it his best for his head coach.&quot;I just think (Callahan's) going to put me in the best position to succeed, Ward said via AtoZSports.com. &quot;That's for my quarterbacks coach, coach Bo and OC coach Nick. I'm trying to play as long as I can for Tennessee with those three guys at the helm.&quot;Those guys, they continuously give me feedback, even when I don't want feedback. They continuously get me better when I ask questions, they answer every question to the little details as much as I need it,&quot; he added.Cam Ward and the Titans kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7. The game is scheduled to be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET.