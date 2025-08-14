  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bro already has CTE”: NFL fans react to Cam Ward's bold claim on Titans' WR room for 2025 NFL season 

“Bro already has CTE”: NFL fans react to Cam Ward's bold claim on Titans' WR room for 2025 NFL season 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 14, 2025 03:20 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans acquired Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 3-14 record with Will Levis as their starting quarterback. However, he has been sidelined for the 2025 campaign after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery.

Ad

Cam Ward will be expected to improve as the Titans' QB1 for the upcoming season. During Wednesday's press conference, the rookie quarterback expressed his confidence in the team's offense while making a bold claim about the wide receiver's room.

"I think honestly, I have a top-5 receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who make plays," Ward said. "It's really all about just us, or myself, putting their ball in their frame and letting them make the play. But then it is also those guys being aggressive and making plays for the team."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Ward's bold claim about the Titans' WR room:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Titans have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett as veterans in the WR room. However, apart from them, the depth chart includes rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. While Van Jefferson and James Proche II are also available, they haven't made a big impact so far in the NFL and will have to step up their game.

Cam Ward understands importance of 2025 season for Brian Callahan's job

The Titans brought in Brian Callahan as the new head coach last year. However, after a disappointing 3-14 debut, there is an air of uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Ad

Cam Ward said he understands the importance of the 2025 season for Callahan's job security. During a press conference after Day 2 of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, the rookie quarterback expressed his confidence to give it his best for his head coach.

"I just think (Callahan's) going to put me in the best position to succeed, Ward said via AtoZSports.com. "That's for my quarterbacks coach, coach Bo and OC coach Nick. I'm trying to play as long as I can for Tennessee with those three guys at the helm.
Ad
"Those guys, they continuously give me feedback, even when I don't want feedback. They continuously get me better when I ask questions, they answer every question to the little details as much as I need it," he added.

Cam Ward and the Titans kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7. The game is scheduled to be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications