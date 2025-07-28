  • home icon
  "Bro came back with Aaron Rodgers release": NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson flashes potential at Colts training camp

“Bro came back with Aaron Rodgers release”: NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson flashes potential at Colts training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:46 GMT
NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson flashes potential at Colts training camp - Source: Getty

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a strong start at training camp ahead of the 2025 regular season. On Sunday, the Colts shared a video of Richardson on X (formerly Twitter) making neat and crisp throws in scrimmage.

When fans caught a glimpse of Richardson's sharp passing at training camp, they hyped the third-year signal-caller.

"Bro came back with AAron Rodgers release," one tweeted.

"Ball starting to come out real pretty," another added.
"I've seen enough Colts to the SuperBowl," a third commented.

Others also sent well wishes to Richardson.

"I’m glad to see buddy back out there I hope he plays well this upcoming season," one wrote.
"Clear signs of growth, hopefully we see the consistency during the season," a fan added.
"Hes finally developing a short game i genuinely hope he succeeds," a user tweeted.

The Colts took Richardson with the No. 4 pick in 2023. In his rookie year, the QB played in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

His sophomore season was a mixed bag for Richardson, recording 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, 12 interceptions and six rushing TDs.

It will be interesting to see if Richardson can find some consistency heading into the 2025 season.

Colts HC Shane Steichen opens up on Anthony Richardson's growth as a QB heading into 2025 season

On Saturday, Colts coach Shane Steichen discussed the areas of growth he has seen with Anthony Richardson.

"I think being in Year 3 of the system," Steichen said, "just the operation at the line of scrimmage is good. When you're going into Year 3, you should be pretty good at the line of scrimmage--operating, calling plays in and out of the huddle, he's been really well doing that."

The Colts have yet to name their starting QB for the upcoming season, especially after signing Daniel Jones this offseason.

However, if Richardson continues to perform well in the coming weeks, he could lock the starter role.

The Colts open their 2025 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7.

