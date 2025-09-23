“Bro is about be destroyed” “Gonna be horrible”: NFL fans react as Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Chargers

The wait is over for rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart as he will reportedly start for the New York Giants in their Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Dart will be replacing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson after his underwhelming start to the season.
NFL fans reacted to Wilson getting benched with the rookie quarterback starting against a dominant Chargers defense.
"Bro is about be destroyed by that o-line."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He’s gonna be horrible."
"Same old Giants - another rebuild, another rookie QB thrown to the wolves before he's ready."
"Russ wasn’t playing well but starting Dart against that Chargers secondary is just not very kind to a rookie lol."
"Russ gave the job away at the end of that game. You can’t go back to him after he literally gave up. This is the right move."
Jaxon Dart was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Giants and the rookie had an impressive preseason with the team. However, a start against the Chargers, who are 3-0 to start the season and boast one of the toughest defenses in the league, could be a ride awakening for the 22-year-old.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.