  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Bro is about be destroyed” “Gonna be horrible”: NFL fans react as Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Chargers

“Bro is about be destroyed” “Gonna be horrible”: NFL fans react as Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Chargers

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:18 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Chargers - Source: Imagn

The wait is over for rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart as he will reportedly start for the New York Giants in their Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ad

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Dart will be replacing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson after his underwhelming start to the season.

NFL fans reacted to Wilson getting benched with the rookie quarterback starting against a dominant Chargers defense.

"Bro is about be destroyed by that o-line."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He’s gonna be horrible."
Ad
"Same old Giants - another rebuild, another rookie QB thrown to the wolves before he's ready."
Ad
"Russ wasn’t playing well but starting Dart against that Chargers secondary is just not very kind to a rookie lol."
Ad
"Russ gave the job away at the end of that game. You can’t go back to him after he literally gave up. This is the right move."

Jaxon Dart was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Giants and the rookie had an impressive preseason with the team. However, a start against the Chargers, who are 3-0 to start the season and boast one of the toughest defenses in the league, could be a ride awakening for the 22-year-old.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications