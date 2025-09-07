"Bro dressed like a French Mime": NFL fans react to Ashton Jeanty's gameday fit for Raiders vs Patriots Week 1 clash

Fans will witness Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty in action in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.Ashton Jeanty's physical play has generated much hype around the running back ahead of his NFL debut. The rookie grabbed the attention of football fans with his gameday outfit ahead of the Patriots clash.NFL shared a clip of the rookie arriving for the Week 1 clash on X:&quot;@AshtonJeanty2 with the clean fit for his first game in the league.&quot;Fans reacted to Jeanty's pregame outfit choice for his professional debut.&quot;Bro dressed like a French Mime.&quot;Pat (R.I.P. Akira Toriyama) @PorscheofSportsLINKBro dressed like a French Mime&quot;Jeanty’s fit is fire for his NFL debut!&quot;ℜ𝔢𝔭𝔩𝔶𝔇𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔫 @JoaquinMQ7LINKJeanty’s fit is fire for his NFL debut!&quot;I honestly think players focus and prepare more on their fits than games bro. Because why is NFl acc tweeting about a Fitt????? Social media is killing the game bro.&quot;ᴛʜᴇᴄʀʏᴘᴛᴏʀᴇᴀʟɪꜱᴛ ☬ @DeCryptoRealistLINKI honestly think players focus and prepare more on their fits than games bro 😭😂Because why is NFl acc tweeting about a Fitt?????Social media is killing the game bro 😂&quot;Ashton stepping in style, love that!&quot;HEARTBREAKER @hEARTBRAKEr___LINKAshton stepping in style, love that !&quot;You can tell he's there for business.&quot;Benedict @OxCreat0rLINKYou can tell he's there for businessAsthon Jeanty won the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Bobby Bowden Trophy and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award after a stellar 2024 season with Boise State before declaring for this year's draft in January. Jeanty was selected by the Raiders with the sixth pick.Ashton Jeanty understands expectations from Raiders in his rookie seasonWhile rookies are often before their NFL debuts, Ashton Jeanty is confident in his abilities and understands the expectations placed on him by the Raiders.“They let me know every single day I’m the guy,” Jeanty said. “They’re counting on me to do some special things in this offense.”He is also willing to take inspirations from other young players to have shone in the running back position in recent seasons.“Saquon’s done a great job at putting great things on display for the running back position and showing our value to the team by winning the biggest game possible,” Jeanty said. “Not only that, there’s so many other great guys [at the position] like Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs. Me getting drafted as high as I did showed the value is coming back.”Las Vegas had a miserable 4–13 season last year and the team is looking for inspiration from Jeanty to end their run of consecutive losing seasons.