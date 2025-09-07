  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Bro dressed like a French Mime": NFL fans react to Ashton Jeanty's gameday fit for Raiders vs Patriots Week 1 clash

"Bro dressed like a French Mime": NFL fans react to Ashton Jeanty's gameday fit for Raiders vs Patriots Week 1 clash

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:10 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Ashton Jeanty's gameday fit for Raiders vs Patriots Week 1 clash - Source: Imagn

Fans will witness Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty in action in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty's physical play has generated much hype around the running back ahead of his NFL debut. The rookie grabbed the attention of football fans with his gameday outfit ahead of the Patriots clash.

NFL shared a clip of the rookie arriving for the Week 1 clash on X:

"@AshtonJeanty2 with the clean fit for his first game in the league."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Jeanty's pregame outfit choice for his professional debut.

"Bro dressed like a French Mime."
Ad
"Jeanty’s fit is fire for his NFL debut!"
Ad
"I honestly think players focus and prepare more on their fits than games bro. Because why is NFl acc tweeting about a Fitt????? Social media is killing the game bro."
Ad
"Ashton stepping in style, love that!"
Ad
"You can tell he's there for business."
Ad

Asthon Jeanty won the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Bobby Bowden Trophy and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award after a stellar 2024 season with Boise State before declaring for this year's draft in January. Jeanty was selected by the Raiders with the sixth pick.

Ashton Jeanty understands expectations from Raiders in his rookie season

While rookies are often before their NFL debuts, Ashton Jeanty is confident in his abilities and understands the expectations placed on him by the Raiders.

Ad
“They let me know every single day I’m the guy,” Jeanty said. “They’re counting on me to do some special things in this offense.”

He is also willing to take inspirations from other young players to have shone in the running back position in recent seasons.

“Saquon’s done a great job at putting great things on display for the running back position and showing our value to the team by winning the biggest game possible,” Jeanty said. “Not only that, there’s so many other great guys [at the position] like Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs. Me getting drafted as high as I did showed the value is coming back.”

Las Vegas had a miserable 4–13 season last year and the team is looking for inspiration from Jeanty to end their run of consecutive losing seasons.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications