“BRO IS PISSED” “HE WANTS OUT”: NFL fans react as Ja’Marr Chase gets honest on Joe Flacco trade to Bengals amid Joe Burrow injury

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 21:48 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has expressed his mind on the Bengals’ new quarterback Joe Flacco. Chase, during a press conference on Thursday, spoke at length on Flacco’s arrival and what it would mean for the receivers corps.

Among other things, the 25-year-old said in a clip that has since been shared on X:

“It was just a lot going on, joining. You know, I appreciate the organization trying to make this work. So, gotta make it work.”
This comment from the receiver has prompted a lot of reactions from fans. NET wrote:

“BRO IS PISSED.”
They added in another comment:

“HE WANTS OUT.”

Sifr also wrote:

“A good sign that Chase is publicly supporting the front office’s move, especially with Joe Burrow out. Flacco is a big-armed veteran, so it makes sense to try and utilize Chase and Higgins more downfield.”

HIM commented:

“You can tell he is pissed. BUT IF THIS AJ F*CKING BROWN… Y’all would be calling him salty.”
GameBlazers also commented:

“I mean, you can’t really waste a year of the best WR in the NFL.”

Billionaire wrote:

“He sounds like a relationship counselor talking about the Bengals… I still don’t think they’re going to be any better.”

Flacco would be the third quarterback Ja’Marr Chase would be playing with in the space of six weeks. After winning the first two games of the season with Joe Burrow under center, Jake Browning has led the Bengals to three straight losses.

Chase stated his observation of Flacco on Thursday, ahead of his first game with the veteran. He said:

“One of the greatest quarterbacks who’s ever played, but it’s good getting him out there. We had some good reps today on offense. He calls the plays a little fast, so that was something new, but he’s pretty smooth.”
Ja’Marr Chase sets expectation for Joe Flacco

Ja’Marr Chase has opened up on what the Bengals offense expects of the new arrival, Flacco. Speaking after practice on Friday, the wideout said:

“Come in and do his job. We’re not asking him to do the unbearable; come in and do your job. Get the first down, get the ball moving, keep the chain moving, and get it to the players.”

Flacco will be hoping to get a better record at Cincinnati than he did at Cleveland, where he led the Browns to a 1-3 record.

