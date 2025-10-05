The start of the season has not been kind to Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback has thrown a lot of interceptions in the first weeks of the season, and added to this number in Week 5, throwing two picks against the Indianapolis Colts.
The team already lost ground in the AFC West. With the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Raiders will be 1-4 at the end of Week 5. The Los Angeles Chargers built a two-game lead, including a head-to-head victory in Week 2. Making the playoffs will be tough.
After another interception thrown by the quarterback, NFL fans took to Twitter to criticize his performance against the Colts. With a poor start to the season, many were calling for him to be benched after nine interceptions in just five games:
"Bro needs to stop throwing the ball", said one fan.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"That Seahawks sign broke him. Bros rattled", a second fan wrote.
"Guy is done, unfortunately. Pretty sure the Geno era will not last long in Las Vegas. Even though he is Pete's guy", a third fan opined.
Anonymous defensive coordinator criticized Geno Smith before the start of the season
In August, The Athletic released its yearly quarterback tiers, and Geno was ranked in 19th place. Among his critics, an anonymous defensive coordinator said that there was nothing special in Smith's game.
"Geno is pretty good at everything, but nothing stands out as an elite trait," a defensive coordinator said. "There is not one X-Man power where you are like f---, this guy."
He was ranked a Tier 3 quarterback by The Athletic. This tier was reserved for quarterbacks who are "legitimate starters, but need a heavier running game/defensive component to win". The same group included quarterbacks such as Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Bo Nix.
It's difficult to argue that Smith is a top 20 quarterback in the league after his first performances of the season. There's still no sign of the Raiders considering a quarterback change despite his poor performances. But at 1-4, the chances of making the playoffs are slim.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.