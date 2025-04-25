"Bro thinks he’s getting drafted tonight" - NFL fans troll Jalen Milroe as Alabama QB rocks Chrome Hearts suit for draft day

The 2025 NFL draft has Jalen Milroe as one of the invitees for the green room in Green Bay, but the quarterback is not a lock to be drafted in the first round. Milroe, a prospect from Alabama, was a surprise invitee from the NFL.

Ad

The quarterback made his way to the scenario wearing a Chrome Hearts suit that caught the attention of fans.

Only 15 prospects were invited to be present in the green room, with many of them considered locks to hear their names called; Milroe, although present, is an uncertainty on the first night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans trolled the quarterback's attire on the red carpet, mentioning his appearance on a night when his future is unknown:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bro thinks he’s getting drafted tonight," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I really can’t see him being picked round 1 but who knows," another tweeted.

"Confused on why he is there. Hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see him leading a team as a franchise quarterback," another fan wrote.

College football reporter Andy Staples has an interesting view regarding Milroe's presence. He recently stated that the league doesn't want to invite a prospect that wouldn't be drafted in the first round, avoiding a similar situation to Will Levis in 2023. This could be an indication of the night for the Alabama quarterback.

Ad

Which teams could be after Jalen Milroe in the NFL draft?

As part of the second tier of quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe is not expected to be selected in the top half of the first round. However, positional value could see teams trying to move up and draft him late in the first night to assure the fifth-year option.

Only players drafted in the first round of a given draft have the fifth-year option on their contracts.

The Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants jump as possibilities to return to the first round and select a quarterback. Another possibility would be the Pittsburgh Steelers; however, Mike Tomlin's team is more likely to stay put and select him in the first round, since they hold the 21st pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.