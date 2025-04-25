"Bro thinks he’s getting drafted tonight" - NFL fans troll Jalen Milroe as Alabama QB rocks Chrome Hearts suit for draft day

The 2025 NFL draft has Jalen Milroe as one of the invitees for the green room in Green Bay, but the quarterback is not a lock to be drafted in the first round. Milroe, a prospect from Alabama, was a surprise invitee from the NFL.
The quarterback made his way to the scenario wearing a Chrome Hearts suit that caught the attention of fans.
Only 15 prospects were invited to be present in the green room, with many of them considered locks to hear their names called; Milroe, although present, is an uncertainty on the first night.
NFL fans trolled the quarterback's attire on the red carpet, mentioning his appearance on a night when his future is unknown:
"Bro thinks he’s getting drafted tonight," one fan wrote.
"I really can’t see him being picked round 1 but who knows," another tweeted.
"Confused on why he is there. Hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see him leading a team as a franchise quarterback," another fan wrote.
College football reporter Andy Staples has an interesting view regarding Milroe's presence. He recently stated that the league doesn't want to invite a prospect that wouldn't be drafted in the first round, avoiding a similar situation to Will Levis in 2023. This could be an indication of the night for the Alabama quarterback.
Which teams could be after Jalen Milroe in the NFL draft?
As part of the second tier of quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe is not expected to be selected in the top half of the first round. However, positional value could see teams trying to move up and draft him late in the first night to assure the fifth-year option.
Only players drafted in the first round of a given draft have the fifth-year option on their contracts.
The Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants jump as possibilities to return to the first round and select a quarterback. Another possibility would be the Pittsburgh Steelers; however, Mike Tomlin's team is more likely to stay put and select him in the first round, since they hold the 21st pick.
