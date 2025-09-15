  • home icon
  Brock Bowers or Cade Otton: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Brock Bowers or Cade Otton: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 15, 2025 17:46 GMT
Brock Bowers, left, Cade Otton, right
Brock Bowers, left, Cade Otton, right (image credits: getty)

NFL Week 2 will end with a Monday night doubleheader. The Houston Texans will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the LA Chargers will visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two of the more productive tight ends that will play are the Raiders' Brock Bowers and the Bucs' Cade Otton. Both are solid options in fantasy based on their matchups.

Let's take a deeper dive on what to expect from them and which tight end would be the better start.

Is Brock Bowers a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Brock Bowers had a historic rookie season last year. He set the record for the most receiving yards in NFL history by a tight end in a single season with 1,194. Bowers also had the most catches with 112, while adding five touchdowns.

He picked up where he left off this year, notching five receptions for 103 yards in the Raiders' season opener against the New England Patriots. Bowers led the team in receiving yards and was second in catches and targets.

Having over 100 yards and being targeted eight times in Geno Smith's first start is a sign that Bowers could have another productive fantasy season.

Is Cade Otton a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 07 Buccaneers at Falcons - Source: Getty

Cade Otton played in his third NFL season last year, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards. He also tied a career-best four receiving touchdowns. Otton posted these numbers while playing three less games than he did in the previous campaign.

However, there's some cause for concern as Otton didn't record any receptions during the team's 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He was targeted three times.

Players have bad games, so fantasy managers may want to hold on to Otton for now.

Should I start Brock Bowers or Cade Otton in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

With Brock Bowers and Cade Otton both playing on Monday, the Sportskeeda Who Should I Start Tool projects Bowers to have a bigger game. He is projected have 17.9 points, compared to Otton's 7.5.

Bowers is expected to continue his productivity with around seven to eight catches and 80 receiving yards. Even with last week's bad game, the tool has faith on Otton that he will be more productive with around three catches for 30 yards.

Who do you think will have the bigger fantasy game?

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
