  Brock Bowers' GF Cameron sends 3-word message as Raiders TE makes immediate impact in second preseason game vs. 49ers

Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron sends 3-word message as Raiders TE makes immediate impact in second preseason game vs. 49ers

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:14 GMT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers received support from girlfriend Cameron Newell (image credit: getty)

Brock Bowers and the offensive starters of the Las Vegas Raiders didn't play much in their second preseason game. Las Vegas was edged 22-19 by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Bowers had just one catch during his short appearance. However, it was for 28 yards and got the crowd excited for the tight end making an impact again in the upcoming season. Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, shared her excitement by posting a video of his only catch of the game.

"Let's go B!!" Newell wrote on Instagram.
Cameron Newell shared her excitement for Bowers' catch (image credit: instagram/cameronrnewell)
Cameron Newell shared her excitement for Bowers' catch (image credit: instagram/cameronrnewell)

Newell regularly shares her gameday experiences while cheering for Bowers and the Raiders. The couple met while in high school in their home state of California in 2021 and have been together since.

Brock Bowers shared gratitude for GF Cameron and family after rookie season

Brock Bowers had an impressive rookie campaign in 2024 with 112 receptions in 17 regular season games for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also had 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. The tight end was named a first-team All-Pro and made his first appearance in the Pro Bowl.

After his rookie season, Bowers shared his gratitude for his loved ones and their support. In the carousel of photos on Instagram, the tight end posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend, Cameron, along with his parents. He added snaps of him meeting with former Georgia Bulldogs teammates, including Ladd McConkey, who plays for the LA Chargers.

"Thankful for it all 💫," Bowers wrote on Jan. 21.
Newell has been an avid supporter of Bowers and his football endeavors even when each were on different collegiate paths. Newell attended the University of Tennessee, which is a rival of Bowers' University of Georgia.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Bowers won two national championships, leading to his No. 13 selection by Las Vegas last year.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
