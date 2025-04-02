Brock Bowers reacts to his GF Cameron sharing "more BTS" from Riviera Maya trip

Brock Bowers is making the most of his NFL offseason and has traveled to Riviera Maya with his girlfriend, Cameron, who has shared a few posts of their trip on her social media handle, giving rare glimpses into their offseason outing.

On Tuesday, Cameron Rose Newell posted some "bts" pictures of her trip with her 15.1K Instagram followers. She posted a picture of herself along with some other pictures and videos with her boyfriend.

Brock Bowers reacted to his girlfriend's adorable post with an astonished face emoji.

Brock Bowers reacts to his GF Cameron's IG post (Image via Instagram/@rosesnewell)

For their trip to the Riviera Maya, Cameron stole all the attention with her glamorous all-white outfit. She posted a picture of herself looking in a mirror, wearing a cropped white top with matching bottoms and a jute bag.

She accessorized her look with a brown cowgirl hat. In another snap, the couple took a walk in the lap of nature with trees all around. This offseason, during the trip, Cameron and Brock Bowers enjoyed some delicious meals and also spent some time in a pool.

Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron stuns in an all-white outfit on a trip to Riviera Maya

Brock Bowers' girlfriend Cameron shared another post on her Instagram account last week from the couple's trip to Riviera Maya. She posted several snaps and videos on her social media handle along with a three-word caption that reads:

"A sweet escape✨"

Brock and Cameron had a great time by the beachside in Riviera Maya. She posted a sweet picture of herself from the beachside in a stunning white outfit. She styled herself in a white skirt with an off-shoulder matching top, while Bowers wore a brown half-sleeve shirt and white shorts for the comfortable beach look. The couple was also accompanied by their friends for the outing.

On March 21, Cameron shared another post on her Instagram handle from her trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. She posted a few snaps of her posing on a yacht while enjoying the picturesque view.

"It’s confirmed Cabo is even better on a yacht," she wrote in the IG post.

Last season, Brock Bowers started his professional career with the Las Vegas Raiders, recording 1,194 receiving yards on 112 receptions, the most by a rookie in a single season. After a stellar debut, the 22-year-old has been enjoying his much-needed break ahead of the new season.

