Brock Bowers shares honest thoughts on new Raiders HC Pete Carroll during OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era under Pete Carroll's leadership. Although the franchise hired the oldest head coach in the league, Carroll's style, known for being full of energy, is exactly what they need after such a poor 2024 season.

The offense has gone through major changes. Geno Smith joined from the Seattle Seahawks and Ashton Jeanty came through the draft. The pair will play along with second-year tight end Brock Bowers, who dominated as a rookie and already received his first First-Team All-Pro vote.

Bowers spoke with reporters following Wednesday's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice. Asked about his feelings regarding the legendary head coach, the tight end explained the kind of impact he's having and why he's excited to be back with the team:

"He's been on fire, just lighting everybody up and really bringing the energy. I didn't really know what to expect coming back a little late, but I heard really good things and coming back obviously it's been awesome. Everyone's getting juiced up together. You get to know people a little bit better when you guys are all enjoying yourself and having a good time."

Brock Bowers' strong rookie season for the Raiders did not earn him Offensive Rookie of the Year award

The Raiders' star was amazing during his first year in the NFL. He led the tight ends in receptions (112), yards (1,194) and scored five touchdowns throughout the year. He was only one of three tight ends above 1,000 yards in 2024.

However, he still did not earn the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Despite being arguably the best tight end in the league, he lost out to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first season. The Commanders were 4-13 in 2023 and Daniels led a quick turnaround.

Even though he missed this award, the entire league took notice of Bowers. Now, with Geno Smith as the Raiders quarterback, he's set to have an even better year in 2025, firmly establishing himself among the league's elite.

Only Ja'Marr Chase (127) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (115) had more receptions than Brock Bowers in 2024.

