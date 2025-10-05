  • home icon
  Brock Bowers sweeps his GF Cameron Newell off her feet in romantic moment amid knee injury

Brock Bowers sweeps his GF Cameron Newell off her feet in romantic moment amid knee injury

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 05, 2025 10:27 GMT
Brock Bowers sweeps his GF Cameron Newell
Brock Bowers and his GF Cameron Newell (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@cameronrnewell)

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Newell, shared a sweet picture of the couple on social media amid his knee injury. The Los Angeles Rams tight end has been struggling with an injury and missed practice on Thursday for the upcoming Week 5 game.

Bowers' girlfriend shared a black and white picture with her beau on Instagram on Friday. In the the snap, the NFL star held his girlfriend in his arms while they shared a laugh.

Brock Bowers and his GF Cameron Newell /@cameronrnewell
Brock Bowers and his GF Cameron Newell /@cameronrnewell

Brock Bowers hasn't missed any of the Los Angeles Rams' matchups this season. However, he had limited participation in practice on Wednesday and skipped for the next two days. The Rams are gearing up to play next against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron, cheers for her beau in a customized outfit in Week 4

Last week, when the Los Angeles Rams played against the Chicago Bears, Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Newell, was at the stadium to cheer for him. She offered glimpses of her outing in a post on Instagram earlier this week.

Cameron shared three pictures with a caption where she asked fans about the T-shirt.

"What the shirt says," she wrote.
She wore a black T-shirt with "Viva Las Bowers" printed on it. Along with that, there was a picture of her boyfriend.

Cameron sported the custom-made T-shirt with a denim blue mini skirt styled with a black belt. She wore black, below-the-knee length boots and a watch on one hand and bracelets and rings on the other.

Cameron shared the second picture in the post with Jack Bech's girlfriend, Kylie Young, who wore a white tank top with her boyfriend's jersey number "18" printed on it and paired it with a black mini skirt.

In the last four games, Brock Bowers has recorded 225 yards in receiving. However, the Rams had a tough time in their last three games. They won their season opener against the New England Patriots 20-13 and are looking forward to a second win of the season.

In the second week, they played the Los Angeles Raiders but lost 20-9 before losing 41-24 to the Washington Commanders. Against the Bears last week, they narrowly lost 25-24.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

