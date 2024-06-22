  • NFL
  Brock Purdy breathes a sigh of relief after avoiding "stress" similar to NFL QBs like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers

Brock Purdy breathes a sigh of relief after avoiding "stress" similar to NFL QBs like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 22, 2024 19:34 GMT
Brock Purdy breathes a sigh of relief after avoiding &quot;stress&quot; similar to NFL QBs like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy breathes a sigh of relief after avoiding "stress" similar to NFL QBs like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers

Brock Purdy might have lost the Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but his season ended better than Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. Last season, the 49ers fell at the final hurdle in a disappointing end to a fabulous season where they finished as the top seed in the NFC and made it to the championship game.

But it was an improvement from the year before, when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. In that game, Brock Purdy went off injured and had to spend the last offseason in rehab trying to get healthy. So, he can certainly empathize with Aaron Rodgers, who was recovering from an Achilles injury, and Joe Burrow, who hurt his wrist enough to not return to the field again last season.

also-read-trending Trending

The Jets and the Bengals quarterbacks had to do what the 49ers star had to endure the past offseason and the latter is certainly not missing it, saying, as reported by ESPN,

“For me it was like, this is going to be a different kind of offseason. It's nice that I don't have to be on this schedule and regime of rehab, rehab, rehab, get healthy and sort of stress about am I going to make it back for the season or not."

Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers have Super Bowl aspirations but so does Brock Purdy

Joe Burrow was the last quarterback to lead an AFC team to the Super Bowl, where the quarterback was not Patrick Mahomes. And Aaron Rodgers is the last player to be a back-to-back MVP in the NFL. They certainly will be looking to lift the Lombardi Trophy after returning with a clean bill of health this upcoming season.

But they will not be the only ones because Brock Purdy believes that this offseason has been great for the 49ers, and especially for him personally. Instead of having to learn as a rookie or recover from injury during the offseason, the San Francisco star can focus and get ready for the upcoming season. He said,

"We sort of just have an offseason to breathe and reflect on really the last two years because it's been go, go, go. For me it's been really good, just mentally and sort of having that hunger to come back and be ready to roll.”

It should be a fascinating battle as Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow battle it out to be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl, while Brock Purdy aims for the same in the NFC.

