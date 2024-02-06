Brock Purdy has cold-blooded response on disappointing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII with 49ers win

Brock Purdy was asked prior to the Super Bowl about potentially disappointing Taylor Swift by winning the Super Bowl for the 49ers over her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs and he had a perfect response to that. The San Francisco quarterback was there with his counterpart Patrick Mahomes as the build-up to the big game continued.

And when asked the question by the interviewer, Brock Purdy remained stone cold in his response despite the din in the crowd showing just how popular Taylor Swift is. He just emphatically stated,

"Yes"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, knowing how dedicated to their idol the Swifties are, he also responded by adding that he would leave his answer at that, as the Chiefs quarterback chuckled in the background. You can watch the full interaction below.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift will need to hope that Travis Kelce has hear Brock Purdy's response

Taylor Swift is expected to be there to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs when her boyfriend takes to the field in Las Vegas looking to become back-to-back NFL champions. They have been exceptional this season during the playoffs. And they will have no fear of the San Francisco 49ers either.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, who had the best record in the NFL, to progress to the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson and his team had already defeated the 49ers at home in the regular season, so Kansas City will know that their opponents are eminently beatable.

And there is no greater danger for San Francisco than Brock Purdy's response being played to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are not a team that take disrespect lying down. While the answer was the only one that the 49ers player could have possibly given, it could serve as fodder for the tight end to put in an extra shift to win it for Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl will have fascinating plot lines. The San Francisco 49ers will look to win their first championship this century and avenge their last loss at this same stage against their upcoming opponents. Brock Purdy will look to emulate Joe Montana as Patrick Mahomes sets his sight on becoming the first quarterback since Tom Brady to lift the Lombardi Trophy in consecutive years.

Expand Tweet

But despite such fascinating storylines, Taylor Swift is the sensation that looms over it all. For many fans, the only thing that matters is seeing their idol bask in the glory of her boyfriend becoming a champion for the first time since they became a couple.