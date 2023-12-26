Through Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, Brock Purdy has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the Most Valuable Player award. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has 268 completions for 3,795 yards and 29 passing touchdowns. He has completed 69.8 percent of his passes and two rushing touchdowns.

However, the former Iowa State standout hasn’t played like an MVP contender early in their Week 16 Monday Night Football game versus the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC’s best team got the best of him, forcing Purdy to throw three interceptions in the first half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brock Purdy gets criticized for giving the ball away to Baltimore thrice

The JPA Football Twitter account shared the video of Brock Purdy’s third pick in the first 22 minutes. After scrambling to his right, the second-year quarterback threw a pass intended for George Kittle. However, All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey batted the ball up, allowing Justin Hamilton to second his second interception.

Expand Tweet

That sequence had one football fan fed up with Purdy being a top MVP candidate by saying:

“Never put this fraud in mvp talks again😭😭😭”

Expand Tweet

Another MNF spectator commented:

“This y’all MVP?!”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Brock Purdy’s three picks in the first half.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While there have been two instances wherein Purdy has thrown two picks in a game, he’s never had a three-interception game until Christmas Day 2023. Two of his picks have been batted in the air before a Baltimore Ravens defensive player retrieved the ball.

Hamilton completed an end zone interception on Purdy’s pass intended for Deebo Samuel. Meanwhile, his second pick went to Humphrey. Hamilton earned his second pick (and Baltimore’s third) off a deflection by Humphrey.

The 49ers banked on other options than struggling Brock Purdy

Those three picks give Purdy ten interceptions for the season as of the first half of Week 16. He is also playing against a defense ranked third in total yards allowed (287.9), sixth in passing yards allowed (185.7), and first in points allowed (16.1) per game. The Ravens are also among the league leaders in sacks with 50.

While Purdy couldn’t find the mark, the San Francisco 49ers unleashed their ground game as Christian McCaffrey scored on a nine-yard touchdown run. That play helped keep the Niners within striking distance of the Ravens after two quarters, 16-12.

A duplicate of Brock Purdy’s first-half performance might make it challenging for the 49ers to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, improving to 11-4.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.