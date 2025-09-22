"Brock Purdy might not have won this game": Insider questions 49ers QB's clutch gene after Mac Jones leads game-winning FG drive vs. Cardinals

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a narrow 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday. Jones went 27 of 41 for 284 yards with one touchdown and an interception as San Francisco (3-0) maintained its perfect start to the 2025 season.After the 49ers beat the Cardinals, analyst Grant Cohn praised Jones for leading San Francisco's game-winning drive, which ended in a 35-yard field goal from Eddie Pineiro.&quot;The 49ers just won 16-15, and you've got to give the credit to Mac Jones,&quot; Cohn said in a video on X while sharing his instant analysis. &quot;He threw a pick to lose the game, got the ball back, and led a game-winning field goal drive.&quot;Cohn also drew some comparisons between Jones and Brock Purdy, who threw an interception in the 49ers' loss to the Cardinals last season.&quot;Look, I'm not saying Brock Purdy wouldn't have won this game, but Purdy might not have won this game,&quot; Cohn said. &quot;He had the ball down by one against the Cardinals last season and threw a game-losing interception. He was not clutch. He threw two picks, Mac threw one pick.&quot;Jones has started the past two games for San Francisco since Purdy is dealing with a sprained left shoulder and turf toe. At the time of his injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, reports claimed that the QB could miss between 2 and 5 weeks of action.Mac Jones and 49ers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of 2025 NFL seasonNFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: ImagnThe 49ers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.As things stand, it's unclear if Purdy will return from injury to face Jacksonville. If Purdy is still in recovery, Jones will lead San Francisco's offense in Week 4.