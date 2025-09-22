  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Brock Purdy might not have won this game": Insider questions 49ers QB's clutch gene after Mac Jones leads game-winning FG drive vs. Cardinals

"Brock Purdy might not have won this game": Insider questions 49ers QB's clutch gene after Mac Jones leads game-winning FG drive vs. Cardinals

By Arnold
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:27 GMT
Insider questions 49ers QB
Insider questions 49ers QB's clutch gene after Mac Jones leads game-winning FG drive vs. Cardinals (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a narrow 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday. Jones went 27 of 41 for 284 yards with one touchdown and an interception as San Francisco (3-0) maintained its perfect start to the 2025 season.

Ad

After the 49ers beat the Cardinals, analyst Grant Cohn praised Jones for leading San Francisco's game-winning drive, which ended in a 35-yard field goal from Eddie Pineiro.

"The 49ers just won 16-15, and you've got to give the credit to Mac Jones," Cohn said in a video on X while sharing his instant analysis. "He threw a pick to lose the game, got the ball back, and led a game-winning field goal drive."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cohn also drew some comparisons between Jones and Brock Purdy, who threw an interception in the 49ers' loss to the Cardinals last season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Look, I'm not saying Brock Purdy wouldn't have won this game, but Purdy might not have won this game," Cohn said. "He had the ball down by one against the Cardinals last season and threw a game-losing interception. He was not clutch. He threw two picks, Mac threw one pick."
Ad
Ad

Jones has started the past two games for San Francisco since Purdy is dealing with a sprained left shoulder and turf toe. At the time of his injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, reports claimed that the QB could miss between 2 and 5 weeks of action.

Mac Jones and 49ers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn

The 49ers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As things stand, it's unclear if Purdy will return from injury to face Jacksonville. If Purdy is still in recovery, Jones will lead San Francisco's offense in Week 4.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications