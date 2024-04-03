Brock Wright contract: Lions match 49ers' deal to keep tight end in Detroit

Brock Wright reached a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, but as it turns out, he's not going to play for the team. The Detroit Lions exercised the first right of refusal with the restricted free agent, matched the three-year, $12 million offer and he's now going to continue with the team that developed him.

Wright signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following his four years with Notre Dame University. While he was never supposed to replicate the production of T. J. Hockenson, he quickly became an important part of the Lions' running game, especially over the 2023 season.

Now, he gets a new contract with a team that surpassed expectations last year and that has changed the entire history of Detroit's franchise. It's a good reward for a player that epitomizes what's about this version of the Lions: work hard, develop yourself and you'll get your own space.

Brock Wright's career: Detroit Lions exercise right of first refusal with tight end

When you look at Brock Wright's numbers, it might not look like he's a good player, but you're not looking at the good things that he actually brings to the offense. As TE2, his main job isn't to be a good receiving threat, but to help in the running game - and that's something he has done very well.

You can understand how he was going to feature in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Again, it's not about the passing game - George Kittle is never going to lose this job as long as he plays - but how he can help one of the greatest rushing offenses in the history of the league.

And if Kyle Shanahan thinks this guy could help their running game, you can certainly trust that he has enough quality to help an offense.

Brock Wright has 424 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns throughout his three years in Detroit, but his production dipped a bit in 2023 - which is more a reflection of how they decided to go with their passing game with Josh Reynolds becoming a reliable weapon. Wright now has the security he wanted - and deserved.