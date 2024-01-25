Brock Wright injury update: Latest on Lions TE for NFC Championship Game vs 49ers

The Detroit Lions are preparing for their NFC Championship clash against the San Francisco 49ers. While the morale is high and the Lions are roaring, head coach Dan Campbell faces an uphill task since tight end Brock Wright is injured and his season is over.

The 25-year-old has hauled in 13 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the regular season. Wright caught one pass for 29 yards in last weekend's Divisional Round game.

Brock Wright injury status: What happened to the Lions TE?

Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in the Detroit Lions' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. He was hit in the arm during the second half of the game. He did not return for the fourth quarter. The tight end was subsequently seen wearing a sling over his arm, confirming the Lions' worst fears ahead of the NFC Championship game.

"It doesn’t look real good for next week. But we’ll see," Campbell had said on Wright's injury last week.

It is not the first time Wright has been out of action for the Lions. The 25-year-old missed the last three games of the regular season with an abductor injury. Detroit won two of those games, including a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions address Brock Wright's void

The Lions moved swiftly to add veteran Zach Ertz to their squad for the clash against the 49ers.

The franchise also signed veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to their active roster from the practice squad. The franchise also has rookie Sam LaPorta on its roster. He caught nine passes for 65 yards in just his second game back after a serious knee injury.

LaPorta, on the other hand, is not fully fit and had to play through an injury when he returned. The 23-year-old was labeled as a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice report.

The Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Should they win and make it to the Super Bowl, Wright will still be unavailable for the clash.