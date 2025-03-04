Broncos’ 2x Super Bowl-winning OL takes issue with Eagles’ getting allowed to run tush push play 

Last week, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to the NFL to ban the tush push, the Philadelphia Eagles' version of the quarterback sneak that they run primarily on 4th-and-2 or fewer. No team has run it as effectively as the reigning Super Bowl champions. They have terrorized defenses for three years, and the Eagles' version of it has been viewed as practically unstoppable.

While some have accused the Packers of being jealous of how well Philadelphia executes the play, Mark Schlereth defended them and claimed they are well within their right to ask for the play to be banned. On FS1's "Breakfast Ball", the retired guard, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, noted that the league should outlaw the pushing aspect of the tush push:

“Here's my issue with it, is that I played on the defensive side of the ball. PAT, field goal block and there was a time when we would get behind a tall guy and we shove them through the line of scrimmage try to block a field goal. You know what that was? Ban on the defensive side of the ball," Schlereth said.

He argued that it's unfair that fullbacks and running backs are allowed to shove the quarterback forward from behind the line of scrimmage on the tush push, while special teams aren't allowed to use the same tactic on field goal attempts:

"It's not okay for a defensive player to get shoved through the line of scrimmage on special teams, that's illegal, but if we put it on the offensive side, it's just fine, right? That's a safety issue that they took out of the game, that we used to do it all the time, that you can no longer do that because of a safety issue. But on the offensive side of the ball, it's not a safety issue?" he added.

Injury rate on tush push: Why the play will likely survive the Packers' proposal

The Packers' proposal to ban the tush push will be discussed at some point in the offseason. However, the league will likely overlook it as their primary concern — the injury rate on the play — is non-existent. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones:

"The league's internal data on the tush push revealed there was a zero percent injury rate [on the play]. There's concern over the 'potential' for injury, but to date, there have been no reported injuries from that play."

Green Bay believes the play is not good for the game, with CEO Mark Murphy claiming there's no skill involved in it. However, Philadelphia is the only team in the league that runs it nearly flawlessly, negating the Packers' argument.

Do you think the tush push should be banned? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

