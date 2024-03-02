Broncos analyst outlines five QB plans that start with cutting Russell Wilson’s backup

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos haven't announced a decision on his future, but most assume that he will be cut this offseason. However, the question is how that sets the team up for additional moves after that.

In an article on Broncos Wire, analyst Jon Heath outlined five potential plans for the team to enact after moving on from Wilson. They all start with cutting No. 3's backup quarterback.

Heath's rationale for moving on from Jarrett Stidham was financial, noting that it would create a "$2 million “dead money” cap hit with a net savings of $5 million in salary cap space." With Denver in need of financial room to maneuver, this seems an obvious move for Heath.

Here's a list of what Heath titled each plan:

"Cut Stidham, trade for a veteran QB"

"Cut Stidham, sign a vet replacement"

"Cut Stidham, draft a top QB prospect"

"Cut Stidham, sign a vet, draft QB in Round 1"

"Cut Stidham, sign a vet, draft QB later"

Basically, Heath called for a complete reset for everyone in the quarterback room except for third-string quarterback Ben Dinucci, citing money as the primary reason.

Is there any reason why the Broncos would keep Russell Wilson?

The biggest argument for keeping Russell Wilson around would be as a (very premium) bridge quarterback. He's proven he can deliver an entertaining season with Sean Payton and although he costs tens of millions more than a typical bridge quarterback, some Denver Broncos fans hope to see a fresh Wilson next season.

Wiping away September's painful start, Wilson went 7-3 under Payton. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's defense also locked in and improved, showing how dangerous a full-season output could be if the team could simply avoid a shaky start.

Of course, the plan wouldn't be putting every egg in one basket. It would also require the team to draft a first-round quarterback such as J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, or another name who could either take over after half of a season or a couple of years. Wilson would act as a mentor alongside Sean Payton and if the losing hits, the team could transition.

That said, the rub is the price of keeping Russell Wilson around. This plan would cost the team an arm and a leg more than if they were to grab an older veteran and eat the $85 million cost of cutting him this offseason and moving on as soon as possible.

What will Sean Payton and team general manager George Paton do?