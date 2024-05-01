Broncos believe new starter Bo Nix is "as good as any QB" in NFL

The Denver Broncos have their new franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. While there's no guarantee that a highly touted rookie will make it big in the NFL, there's quiet confidence within the organization that he will come good.

Coach Sean Payton is fully behind the move as reported on The Adam Schefter Podcast. The way it came about is that the Broncos coach gave a call to former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who was working with both Drake Maye and Bo Nix. He reportedly seconded the gut feeling the Denver coach had about the rookie.

"One of the people that Sean Payton called in advance was Philip Rivers, who was working with Drake Maye, and Bo Nix down in Alabama. And Philip Rivers really was impressed with Drake Maye.

"But Philip Rivers was REALLY impressed with Bo Nix. He's like, 'Sean, this guy can spin it, this guy's bigger than I thought and, this guy's a better quarterback than I thought.'"

Comparisons were drawn to when Sean Payton reportedly wanted Patrick Mahomes as Drew Brees' successor with the New Orleans Saints only to be thwarted when the Kansas City Chiefs stole a march on him. Bo Nix is reportedly being considered in a similar vein by the current Broncos manager.

"Payton felt the same way about Bo Nix that he did about Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. ... They felt like he was as good a quarterback as any quarterback in this draft class."

Will Bo Nix be an immediate starter for the Broncos?

With this kind of confidence vested in him by the head coach, one would assume that Bo Nix will be the starter from the first day.

However, even Mahomes didn't start in his first year as he learned the ropes as a backup. So far, the Broncos haven't named Nix the starter, and one doesn't expect any confirmation before training camp. The rookie said:

“I know everybody has to compete. I know everyone has to go to work. We haven’t had any conversations thus far, just draft prep and obviously the recent draft pick (call).

"Other than that, I just can’t wait to get around the locker room, can’t wait to get around the guys, meeting my new teammates, meeting new coaches and get to work.”

Bo Nix will compete for the Broncos starting job with Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci.