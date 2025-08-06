"Broncos and Chargers are coming for them": Mike Florio warns Patrick Mahomes as AFC West tightens noose around Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning AFC West division champions. The Chiefs posted a 15-2 regular season record last season, surpassing the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) and Denver Broncos (10-7).However, NFL insider Mike Florio has issued a warning to Patrick Mahomes &amp; Co. to watch their back in the 2025 campaign. In Tuesday's post by Pro Football Talk, Florio wrote:&quot;After losing the Super Bowl to cap the 2024 season, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says 'there's stuff we've got to get better at.' And they'd better do that, because the Broncos and Chargers are coming for them.&quot;Both the Chargers and Broncos are coming into their own under high-profile coaches. The Chargers showcased a tremendous amount of skill under Jim Harbaugh in 2024, while the Broncos flexed their defensive prowess under the guidance of one-time Super Bowl winner Sean Payton.Furthermore, the Chiefs aren't unbeatable, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Eagles' triumph in Super Bowl LIX. There's a blueprint to beat Andy Reid's side, and both the Chargers and Broncos will have two chances each during the regular season to do so.Chiefs have won the last nine AFC West titlesThe Chiefs have been the dominant AFC team for the past decade. They've made numerous deep postseason runs and have brought three Vince Lombardi Trophies to Arrowhead Stadium. So, it's not a surprise that the Andy Reid-coached side has a near monopoly on the AFC West.The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles. They started their streak in the 2016 campaign by posting a 12-4 record, and most recently made it nine wins in a row with a 15-2 record in 2024.Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been central to most of their success during that timeframe. The future Hall of Fame duo haven't lost a divisional title since they started playing together full-time in the 2018 season.However, the Chiefs must bring their A game in the upcoming campaign. The Chargers are building a potential contender, the Broncos are figuring out their schemes on the fly and the Las Vegas Raiders just hired a former Super Bowl-winning head coach in Pete Carroll. The 2025 season is shaping up to be an interesting one in the stacked AFC West.