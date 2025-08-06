  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Broncos and Chargers are coming for them": Mike Florio warns Patrick Mahomes as AFC West tightens noose around Chiefs

"Broncos and Chargers are coming for them": Mike Florio warns Patrick Mahomes as AFC West tightens noose around Chiefs

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Aug 06, 2025 15:07 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
"Broncos and Chargers are coming for them": Mike Florio warns Patrick Mahomes as AFC West tightens noose around Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning AFC West division champions. The Chiefs posted a 15-2 regular season record last season, surpassing the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) and Denver Broncos (10-7).

Ad

However, NFL insider Mike Florio has issued a warning to Patrick Mahomes & Co. to watch their back in the 2025 campaign. In Tuesday's post by Pro Football Talk, Florio wrote:

"After losing the Super Bowl to cap the 2024 season, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says 'there's stuff we've got to get better at.' And they'd better do that, because the Broncos and Chargers are coming for them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Both the Chargers and Broncos are coming into their own under high-profile coaches. The Chargers showcased a tremendous amount of skill under Jim Harbaugh in 2024, while the Broncos flexed their defensive prowess under the guidance of one-time Super Bowl winner Sean Payton.

Furthermore, the Chiefs aren't unbeatable, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Eagles' triumph in Super Bowl LIX. There's a blueprint to beat Andy Reid's side, and both the Chargers and Broncos will have two chances each during the regular season to do so.

Ad
Ad

Chiefs have won the last nine AFC West titles

The Chiefs have been the dominant AFC team for the past decade. They've made numerous deep postseason runs and have brought three Vince Lombardi Trophies to Arrowhead Stadium. So, it's not a surprise that the Andy Reid-coached side has a near monopoly on the AFC West.

The Chiefs have won nine consecutive AFC West titles. They started their streak in the 2016 campaign by posting a 12-4 record, and most recently made it nine wins in a row with a 15-2 record in 2024.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been central to most of their success during that timeframe. The future Hall of Fame duo haven't lost a divisional title since they started playing together full-time in the 2018 season.

However, the Chiefs must bring their A game in the upcoming campaign. The Chargers are building a potential contender, the Broncos are figuring out their schemes on the fly and the Las Vegas Raiders just hired a former Super Bowl-winning head coach in Pete Carroll. The 2025 season is shaping up to be an interesting one in the stacked AFC West.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications