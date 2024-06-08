Broncos' Courtland Sutton believes Russell Wilson's Denver stint earned QB "bad rap"

Courtland Sutton has come to the defense of Russell Wilson and believes the former Denver Broncos quarterback is still destined for a Hall-of-Fame career. The former Seahawks quarterback came from Seattle with many expecting him to launch Denver back into playoff and Super Bowl contention. Instead, he is now gone after two years to Pittsburgh, while the Broncos are still left footing the majority of the bill.

But wide receiver Courtland Sutton believes that Russell Wilson will be a success with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He feels that the quarterback got unfairly blamed because some things did not go the way they wanted to and he caught the flak. The current Broncos player said about his former teammate:

"I think he’s going to have a lot of success. I think Russ is going to continue to build his Hall of Fame legacy. I say that very boldly because I think he gets a bad rap from a few different things that didn’t go the way we wanted them to go."

Courtland Sutton added that he thinks that the importance of the quarterback position meant that Russell Wilson was blamed whenever the offense struggled as a whole. He continued:

"I think that the quarterback position gets hit the hardest because that’s the guy that controls everything that goes on with the offense. When we as an offense weren’t doing very well, I think he caught the wrath of it."

Courtland Sutton praised Russell Wilson's potential successor in the same interview

As generous as Courtland Sutton was to Russell Wilson, he waxed lyrical about new first-round pick Bo Nix as well. The wide receiver has not met him yet but has spoken to him about rookie year expectations, saying:

"I actually been able to talk to Bo a few times, reached out to him after he got after he got drafted... give him some some insight on you know what to expect going into his year... kind of the expectations going into your rookie year."

Sutton also praised Bo Nix for his college success, arm strength and leadership qualities, which he thinks will serve Denver well:

"Bo brings a lot of really good qualities to our team in terms of the quarterback position. The guy has had a lot of success in the college level. Actually, I was able to watch him a few games this past year, go out there and slinging the ball around...

"He does a lot of things really really well on the field and I'm looking forward to being able to get out and work with him just because you know he has that that leader mentality, that aura that he carries, that he walks with."

Russell Wilson will do well to find a wide receiver like him in Pittsburgh who so wholly backs the quarterbacks he plays with.