“Broncos defense is going to be insanely elite” - NFL fans react as Denver signs Talanoa Hufanga on $45,000,000 contract

The Denver Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year, $45 million contract on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The safety spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers after the franchise took him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He emerged as a breakout player in 2022 and earned first-team All-Pro honors, however, he has battled injuries and struggled to stay healthy in each of the past two seasons. The NFL's official X account shared news of the signing, posting:

"Broncos, S Talanoa Hufanga agree to a 3-year deal worth up to $45M. (via @rapsheet , @tompelissero )"

Check out the post from the NFL below:

Fans shared their reaction to the Broncos defense picking up another key piece. @solriddddaaaa predicted that Denver's defense will be boosted:

"broncos defense is going to be insanely elite."

@drhrambe labeled the loss as big for the 49ers:

"Huge dent to the niners."

@Unstablesportz believes that the Broncos' defense will be best:

"Broncos are going to have the best defense next season."

@ValorAnubis hopes that the former All-Pro has now fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in 2023:

"Hopefully he has recovered from his ACL properly."

@LeanBeanTx noted that the Broncos have a strong secondary after bringing Hufanga into the mix:

"Top DB squad in the league."

@jahkaaash wanted Denver to target a different free-agent safety:

"Jevon Holland would have been better."

Broncos beat writer shares how secondary looks after Talanoa Hufanga signing

The Denver Broncos had an elite defensive unit in 2024, ranking third in the league in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. They were particularly strong in the secondary as Patrick Surtain II earned his second first-team All-Pro selection while being named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year.

Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports shared how their secondary will look in 2025 following the addition of 2022 All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga. The Broncos beat writer took to X on Monday, posting:

"Broncos' secondary: Pat Surtain II Talanoa Hufanga Riley Moss Brandon Jones Ja'Quan McMillian Arguably the best in the NFL."

Check out the post from Zac Stevens below:

Despite being an elite unit all season, the Broncos defense struggled in the postseason as they fell 31-7 to the Buffalo Bills. They are hoping that the addition of Hufanga will make an already strong unit even better.

