Broncos draft news: Sean Payton considering moving up with Denver still considering QB options

The Denver Broncos enter the 2024 NFL Draft with eight picks, including the 12th pick of teh first round.

Denver will likely address the quarterback room early as the Broncos cut Russell Wilson. To add to that, at the AFC Coaches breakfast, Denver head coach Sean Payton said it was realistic for the team to trade up to select a quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals at fourth overall and the Los Angeles Chargers at fifth overall seem like the most logical trade-up spots for the Denver Broncos.

If Denver does trade up for a quarterback, most seem to think it would be for Michigan Wolverines play-caller J.J. McCarthy who had a five-hour meeting with the Broncos.

Broncos draft picks: Could Denver scrounge up enough to move in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos enter the 2024 NFL Draft with eight selections but don't have a second-round pick.

Round 1, Pick 12

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 4, Pick 121 (from MIA)

Round 5, Pick 136 (from CLE through CAR)

Round 5, Pick 145 (from NYJ)

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 203 (from CLE through HOU)

Round 6, Pick 207 (from SF)

Using SportsKeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator, which allows trades, Denver traded up with the Arizona Cardinals for the fourth overall pick. In the simulator, Denver traded 12th overall, 76th overall and a 2025 first-round pick to trade up for the fourth overall pick.

With the fourth-overall selection, Denver selected J.J. McCarthy who was the fourth quarterback off the board. In the simulator, the draft went Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and then Drake Maye.

Entering the draft, Payton knows drafting a quarterback does have some risks, but he has confidence he can find the right QB.

"I think there's risk, obviously," Payton said of drafting a quarterback, via Broncos.com. "There's no certainty or else we'd be fantastic with the draft. There's certain risks. Man, how quickly can they process the information?

"For some, when you get them in rookie minicamp, you realize 'Ah!' I've been with a rookie before and just feel like this is not how I wanted it to go. He's having trouble spitting out the plays. Maybe it takes a while. Maybe it's something that you realize is going to be a hindrance or set him back."

Last season at Michigan, J.J. McCarthy went 240-for-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions, as he led the Wolverines to the national championship.

