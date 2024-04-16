Broncos draft rumors: Analyst floats Sean Payton shaking up draft with trade down for 45-TD QB and 11-TD WR

While the Denver Broncos have been silent about their plans for the 2024 NFL Draft, they need a boost at quarterback after cutting Russell Wilson and absorbing his massive $85 million dead cap.

Head coach Sean Payton might not admit it, but he needs more talent in his QB depth chart than Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. Selecting a quarterback in the upcoming draft is one way to go at it. But while some draft analysts suggest they trade up, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah floats a different scenario.

The “Move The Sticks” podcast host said in the April 15 episode of the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show:”

“So, the Denver Broncos don’t have a second-round pick. The Denver Broncos have been talked about as a quarterback team, obviously need to retool the offense.”

“So, let’s just do this: Denver Broncos trade down from 12. They find their way somewhere in the mid-20s. They take Bo Nix, who’s gonna be able to be the facilitator that Sean Payton has always been used to.”

It would be difficult for the Broncos to pass up on a quarterback who completed an NCAA record 77.4 percent of his passes in his final season at Oregon. Nix’s 364 completions resulted in 45 touchdowns and an average gain of 9.6 yards per pass.

Nix is also mobile enough to extend plays with his feet, as proven by his 738 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in two seasons with the Ducks.

However, Bo Nix is just one piece in Denver’s revamp. Jeremiah added:

“Then you’ve got an extra second-round pick in that mix. You take Keon Coleman, who my comp for him was Marques Colston. That’s who it was, and Sean Payton knows exactly what to do with this type of player.”

Coleman (6’ 4”) and Colston (6’ 5”) are wide receivers who can tower over most defensive backs. That’s a valuable attribute, especially during third-down and end-zone situations.

Colston played ten seasons under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints and was an essential contributor during their Super Bowl-winning season. Meanwhile, Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for Florida State last year.

Drafting Coleman adds more wrinkles to their offense and unloads some weight off Courtland Sutton’s shoulders.

Which teams are suitable trade partners for the Broncos?

As Jeremiah mentioned, the Broncos could trade down to the mid-20s. However, they must consider teams with picks within that range and have an early second-round pick for Coleman. Therefore, two teams come to mind.

In addition to the fourth overall selection, the Arizona Cardinals have draft pick No. 27 as part of the Will Anderson Jr. trade. They also have the third pick in Round 2 (35th overall). Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have the 25th and 41st overall picks, making them ideal trade partners for Denver.

