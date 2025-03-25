Broncos Draft Rumors: Bo Nix gets star offensive weapon with 40-TD RB in latest mock

Bo Nix had a fine rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2024. The quarterback will also get a few more offensive weapons to work with following this year's free agency.

According to the latest mock draft by The Athletic's Ben Standig, Nix may gain additional offensive support in the form of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

The Broncos hold the No. 20 pick in the first round and Standig has projected them to use it to draft Hampton, who recorded 40 total touchdowns across his three seasons with the Tar Heels.

Hampton began his collegiate career at UNC in 2022 and amassed 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns on 622 carries over three years. He also contributed 373 yards and caught four touchdowns on 38 receptions across 38 games.

Many believe that Hampton is a well-rounded running back who is best suited for a modern spread offense, something that the Broncos have with Nix and Co. Furthermore, he is an excellent athlete who is blessed with speed and balance.

Hampton recorded 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns on 253 carries in the 2023 season, along with 222 yards and a touchdown on 29 receptions. He improved on those numbers in his final collegiate season, posting 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries, with 373 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions.

It will be interesting to see if Hampton, a two-time First-Team All-American will land in Denver after this year's draft.

Bo Nix led the Broncos to the playoffs in his rookie season

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

The Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick last year and it paid off from them. The quarterback led the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Nix finished his rookie season with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season as Denver posted a 10-7 record to qualify for the postseason.

The Broncos eventually suffered a 31-7 defeat to Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, but Nix showed that Denver can build a team around him for the future.

