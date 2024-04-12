Broncos draft rumors: NFL Analyst believes Denver is "desperate" enough to trade veteran CB Patrick Surtain II for QB

Patrick Surtain II might be leaving Denver?

The Denver Broncos aren't expected to be taking a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not because they don't want to, or because they don't need to, but sitting at the 12th pick is ungrateful because there are plenty of teams who need a new passer and drafting ahead of them.

The only way to get ahead of teams such as the Minnesota Vikings is to trade up. But 'trade' is an ungrateful word around Denver for two reasons: we all know what happened the last time they made a trade for a quarterback, and the second reason is they don't have enough picks to move up due to the aforementioned trade.

But the team's situation has them scrambling for options, and well, nobody seems to be 100% safe. Broncos insider Paul Allen reported during his KFAN 1003 appearance that even superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be involved in a deal if the right opportunity presents itself:

Denver seems to be locked in J.J. McCarthy, the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback who led the university to an undefeated 15-0 national championship season in 2023 under the leadership of new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Will there be a quarterback run at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Unless a disaster occurs, the top three picks will all be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams is certain to go to the Chicago Bears, while the Washington Commanders will be able to pick between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Whoever survives will be the third overall pick - it's unclear, however, if the New England Patriots will be the ones to draft after head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would look at all options. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants would jump at the opportunity.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, especially if J.J. McCarthy somehow finds himself available after pick 5. There will be a huge market for his services, even if he's not as good as the top three players from the quarterback class.

Patrick Surtain II contract

He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, but make no mistake: if he's not traded, the Broncos will activate Surtain's fifth-year option next month.

You don't find cornerbacks of Surtain's quality easily in the league, especially one that's so young and durable. If they move on from him, the Broncos better find themselves a great answer for the quarterback position.