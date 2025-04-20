Broncos Draft Rumors: Sean Payton projected to pick HOF TE's son in Round 2

On Friday, NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter released his latest Seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft.

Ad

In the second round of that mock draft, Reuter projected that the Denver Broncos, led by their head coach Sean Payton, would select a tight end to help out their franchise QB Bo Nix.

With the No. 51 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor. Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jason Taylor, who played as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason was the defensive player of the year, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, a three-time First-team All-Pro, and a six-time Pro Bowler during his amazing career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although it will be difficult for his son, Mason, to reach the levels he did in the NFL, the LSU tight end has the chance to make an instant impact at the NFL level. Taylor has strong hands, is a sharp route runner, and is easily able to create separation from defenders.

Ad

At LSU in 2024, Taylor had 55 receptions for 546 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Can Mason Taylor help the Denver Broncos?

Taylor has the ability to drastically improve the Broncos' offensive unit in the future if he is selected by the franchise later this April. Bo Nix appears to be the QB of the future after an amazing rookie season in 2024, and the franchise did not have a consistent target from the tight end position last year.

Ad

However, this offseason, the Broncos signed free agent tight end Evan Engram, who was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Engram has proven during his National Football League career that he is a very capable player in the receiving game and one who can succeed in any situation on the football field.

As a result, should he be drafted by the franchise, there is a very real chance that Taylor would not walk into the starting tight end role in Denver on Day 1. Due to this, although the move to draft the LSU tight end Taylor would be a smart one for Denver, it may be more of a move for the future and not one for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.