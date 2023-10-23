2023 has mostly been forgettable for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, but on Sunday, they found some light by defeating the Green Bay Packers 19-17.

The quarterback threw only one touchdown pass all game, but it did not matter, as his team won for just the second time in seven games. Fans were elated at the fleeting prospect of him showing his true potential:

Who were the Broncos' biggest contributors in win vs. Packers?

While Russell Wilson had just one touchdown, the rest of the team picked up the slack well.

Kicker Wil Lutz was responsible for most of the team's points, hitting three straight field goals in the first half alone. After the Packers went ahead 17-16, thanks to consecutive touchdown passes by Jordan Love, he eventually bailed them out with a 52-yarder.

The win was all but confirmed by safety PJ Locke's interception late in the fourth.

What did Broncos players, coach say after win vs. Packers?

After the Denver Broncos' win, Russel Wilson took the stand to discuss its importance. He said (via Aric DiLalla):

"It was huge for us. We feed off (the fans') energy, and it really does make a difference, especially when the game's on the line."

He also made sure to praise Wil Lutz and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who caught the team's only touchdown pass, saying:

"(Courtland Sutton)'s one of my favorite teammates I've played with. How clutch was Wil Lutz?"

Sutton also addressed the reporters (via 9 News Denver):

"Everybody wants to write us off. Nobody believes in us."

And finally, head coach Sean Payton said he did not mind his team trailing after a halftime lead.

"I don't pay attention to that. It wasn't our hump," Payton said.

He also praised his biggest contributors:

"Lutz was big all day... Look, these guys are going to miss, that's part of the deal. Even the great ones. I like his makeup, that's why we brought him here. If (PJ Locke) kept running, I might have tackled him."

The win, however, was marred by safety Kareem Jackson's ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit on rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. Payton addressed it, saying:

"I think one of the challenges for Kareem is he's got some priors. I wasn't surprised. I haven't seen a real clean shot of it. We've just got to keep finding ways to keep the head out of the main part of the hit. He's smart. He's someone who wants to do the right things so we'll work on that."

Next for the Broncos is a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on October 29.