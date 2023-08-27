Broncos fans, who soured on Russell Wilson last season, think Jarrett Stidham might be the answer to their problems. After a stellar first half showing against the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason game, he was replaced in the second half by Ben DiNucci.

Jarrett Stidham led the Broncos to a 27-0 lead at the half. Whenever their defense made plays, he was there to capitalize on offense. At the end of the first half, he had completed 17 of his 28 passes for a 60.7 completion rate. He had a total of 236 passing yards and one passing touchdown. His passer rating was 99.7. His longest pass of 50 yards to Marvin Mims could easily have been a 75 yards touchdown were it not for a slight brush by a defender.

Jarrett Stidham feted by Broncos fans

Fans took to social media to let it be known that they believe Jarrett Stidham is a better starter than Russell Wilson based on this evidence. Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Putting Russell Wilson's 2022 season in perspective

Jarrett Stidham's first half performance for the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams put into perspective how bad Russell Wilson and their offense performed last season. In 20 games last season, including preseason, they did not reach 27 points at the end of any games but two.

In the two games that they did reach at least 28 points, they lost one against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was only after their season was over and the Los Angeles Chargers had qualified for the playoffs, that when they met in the final game, they won the game 31-28.

To put it further into perspective, Russell Wilson's average yards per game was 234.9 yards, which is less than what Jarrett Stidham had in just the first half this game. The former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl winner also had a passer rating of 84.4 last season, much less than what the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had today.

However, for any Broncos fan wondering if Jarrett Stidham might start the season, head coach Sean Payton made it clear to the NFL reporter on the sideline that he plans to stick with Russell Wilson as his man. He may have some point given that this was just a preseason game, where the Broncos kept scoring even after Stidham was withdrawn, though not at the same rate. Ben DiNucci took over and the Broncos ended up winning 41 - 0 over the Los Angeles Rams.

