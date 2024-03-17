Broncos fans left with little clarity on QB situation after Justin Fields' trade to Steelers narrows down options

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive in recent years in their attempts to become Super Bowl contenders.

The Broncos believed they were heading in that direction when they pulled off two blockbuster trades to acquire Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. It didn't work out the way they had hoped it would as Payton benched Wilson at the end of last season.

Things escalated further when Wilson was shockingly released during the 2024 NFL offseason. This left the Broncos with more questions than answers with their quarterback position. They quickly became one of the frontrunners to acquire Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, but they instead dealt him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Fields no longer an option, many Broncos fans are wondering what their team is going to do at the most important position in the NFL. Without a quarterback, most teams will severely struggle, regardless of how good the rest of their roster is.

This situation has confused many fans in Denver, with several questioning the team's direction at quarterback.

Here is what some fans are saying on Reddit:

The Broncos appear to be all over the place in their predictions of what they will do to replace Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. Many suggested that they will select one of the prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, while others believe that they will tank this season for a top pick in next year's draft.

It's hard to imagine that Sean Payton is looking to tank a season with his new team. They may be looking to draft a quarterback this year, but whether they are or not, they probably need to add a veteran to assist in the transition. The 2024 NFL free agent class is likely the best place to do so.

Best available free-agent QB options for the Broncos

Sean Payton

It seems likely that the Denver Broncos will need to add a veteran quarterback to their roster during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. Even if they select one during the 2024 NFL draft, they will need insurance, a backup, a mentor and potentially a short-term starter while the rookie transitions into his role.

Here are the best available options at this point in free agency:

