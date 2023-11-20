Denver Broncos are riding a high after Russell Wilson led them to a 21-20 win against the Vikings. Their latest prime time win means that a team that started 1-5 are now 5-5 and in with a genuine shot at the playoffs. They defeated another team that was also coming in with a hot streak.

It was not just the win, but the way they set about getting it. Trailing for majority of the game, Russell Wilson engineered a touchdown to go ahead 21-20 during the two-minute warning. The defense then came up big to stop Joshu Dobbs from leading the Vikings to field-goal range.

It follows win against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders, in their previous couple of games. Their current form has their fans excited that they are looking at something special cooking at Mile High.

Fans toast Russell Wilson and Broncos after thrilling 21-20 win against Vikings on SNF

Broncos fans were elated and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate their team's performance. Many even looked at future aspirations as it looked as if things are looking up. Here are some of the best responses on the social media platform.

Looking at Denver Broncos upcoming games

For many Denver fans, the season begins now. They have clawed their way back to a 0.500 record after 10 games. They have won four games in a row after an abysmal start to the season that saw them ship 70 points in a match against the Miami Dolphins.

Next up for them are the Cleveland Browns, who have the best defense in the league. It is expected to be a game of attrition and whichever defense can make it work on the day will come out with a win. They have both games left against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West but a team that contained Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will not be intimidated by Justin Herbert.

The Texans with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is playing as well as anybody in the league, and Las Vegas Raiders in the final game will also pose challenges but one that Sean Payton will expect his team to overcome. The Patriots are not expected to bother anyone even though anything can happen in this league and the Detroit Lions pose the most serious threat to Denver in upcoming games.

The team that is 5-5 now could easily finish with a winning record and a spot in the playoffs given they will back themselves to beat most of the teams in front of them.