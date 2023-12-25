Russell Wilson was the top target for Broncos fans who were heartbroken to lose to the Patriots 26-23 on Sunday Night Football on Christmas Eve. Had they won the game, Denver would have had a 42 percent probability of making the playoffs as per Next Gen Stats, as shown on the match broadcast. Having lost, it is now down to 5 percent.

The way the game ended was particularly frustrating for the Broncos fans. With the scores tied at 23-23, the Denver defense forced a three-and-out from the Patriots. They punted the ball twice, one called back due to a penalty for illegal formation, and got a great field position to start the two-minute warning.

This was the perfect chance for Russell Wilson to march the team down the field and set up a winning score. Instead, he could not muster anything and New England got the ball back. They took to the ball into Denver territory to set up the go-ahead field goal, which was converted with just two seconds to go.

In the ensuing play, he could not throw a Hail Mary or engineer a play that could be extended through laterals. Instead, he threw a deep pass that was batted down for an incompletion to end the game.

With this loss, the Denver Broncos now need more than a Christmas miracle to make it to the postseason. And fans of the franchise were clear that the blame lay on their quarterback.

Broncos fans furious with Russell Wilson after SNF loss to Patriots

Denver fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, demanding that Russell Wilson be cut from the team. The lingering bad feeling from last year, when they finished bottom of the AFC West, was nearly dissipating but this loss brought it back to the fore. Here are some of the selected responses.

Russell Wilson not the main culprit for the latest loss

Russell Wilson brought the Broncos back from 23-7 down in the fourth quarter to tie the scores at 23-23 that included two touchdown throws with two-point conversions. He finished with 237 yards and a passer rating of 103.1.

That the Broncos lost the game today was not down to him. Their defense started hot with an immediate turnover but could not contain the Patriots. Without a missed field goal and an extra point, this game would not have been close. The special teams allowing a kickoff fumble recovery for touchdown did not help either.

Expand Tweet

Denver lost this game inspite of their quarterback and not because of him, even though he could not get it done at the death.