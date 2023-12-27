The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson experiment has taken on a whole new, and odd, twist. News broke today via Bleacher Reports' Jordan Schultz that Wilson was being benched.

With the Broncos only winning one out of their last four games, the move to bench Wilson was performance-related... or so we thought.

Now, news has come to light that it was a purely financial decision to bench Wilson for the rest of the season. After weeks of negotiating to try and get Wilson to defer his injury guarantee money or be at the risk of being benched, Wilson didn't and here we are.

Fans have, of course, had their say on this incredible twist of events that now puts Russell Wilson's future in Denver in doubt.

Fans react to Russell Wilson's benching

When the news came through, it was a shock to the system as Denver is still in the playoff hunt. But after some superb reporting by Jordan Schultz, we have found out that things turned a little south for Wilson and the Broncos organization.

One fan called Denver a joke of an organization over the benching of Wilson.

"Wow what a joke of an organization."

Others gave their thoughts on the Wilson and Denver situation.

One fan stated that free agents should be cautious about signing with the Broncos next year.

One fan said the Broncos are a poverty franchise due to Wilson's situation.

Another fan thinks that Payton, along with other coaches, need to be fired after the treatment of Wilson.

It certainly is an odd situation that Wilson and the Broncos find themselves in and now, we wait to see how it plays out next year.

What's next for Russell Wilson in Denver?

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Well, in short, due to his contract, Wilson doesn't have a thing to worry about, but Denver does. Per spotrac.com, Wilson doesn't have an out in his contract until 2026, so if the Broncos were to make a move, it would be at a hefty cost.

Wilson has a $35 million cap hit next season and a dead cap hit of $85 million. Then, in 2025, his cap hit is $55.5 million and he has a dead cap hit of $49.6 million. So, the Broncos are backed into a corner.

Plus, they have limited draft capital given that they used top picks to get Wilson in the door to begin with. Now, with Wilson being benched, it is all just a mess for the organization as the year hasn't turned out the way they had hoped.

Whether or not there will be some animosity from this fallout remains to be seen, but it isn't ideal, that's for sure.